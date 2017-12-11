Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

He's made a list and he's checked it twice - have you been naughty or nice?

Santa Claus is coming to Burton and Swadlincote and surrounding areas this week and we have the ultimate list of where you can catch him.

The Santa sleigh, which is organised by Burton Round Table, Bretby Rotary and Burton Duke of Edinburgh, as well as Swadlincote Round Table, with the support of volunteers and the community, is set to visit excited children – and often equally excited parents.

In past years children have been lining the streets waiting to catch a glimpse of Santa and his sleigh with donations raising thousands of pounds for good causes over the years.

For 68 years Burton Round Table has been supporting its local community with fund-raising events, including the annual Santa sleigh. Last year residents came out in droves to wave to Santa and donate to deserving causes.



Matthew Clive, Burton Round Table Santa Sleigh organiser, said: "With the help of some Christmas magic the Table members were able to raise more than £8,500 for local charities last year. In Burton there are three organisations that provide the Santa Sleigh; Burton Round Table, Burton Duke of Edinburgh and Bretby Rotary providing fun and laughter to the streets of Burton."

Burton Round Table Santa Sleigh will be at the following locations:

* Tuesday, December 12 - Regents Park (Branston), 5.30pm to 8pm

* Thursday, December 14 - Burton Town Hall, 5.30pm to 8pm

* Sunday, December 17 - Stretton, 3.30pm to 8pm

* Tuesday, December 19 - Dallow Street, 5.30pm to 8pm

* Thursday, December 21 - Yoxall, 5.30pm to 8pm

* Friday, December 22 - Uttoxeter Races Christmas Raceday



Burton Round Table offer 18 to 45-year-old men the chance to have a great time while making new friends, trying new activities and supporting our local communities. To keep updated with the Santa sleigh, please visit www.facebook.com/BurtonRT/



If your street does not feature, then fear not as here are the Burton Duke of Edinburgh Santa dates:



* December 11 - Willington

* December 15 - Britannia drive

* December 16 - Rolleston

* December 17 - Barton under Needwood

Also bag packing in Sainsbury's December 16 and 17

Bretby Rotary routes

Street collections (5pm to 7pm)

* Tuesday December 12 - Newhall, Union Road DE11 OHP

* Thursday December 14 - Newhall Chesterfield Arms DE15 OQA

* Tuesday December 19 - Stapenhill The Grove DE15 9DQ

* Wednesday December 20 - Sydney Street DE14 1RS

* Thursday December 21 - Newhall The Leys DE11 OSU



Supermarket collections - Morrisons

* Friday December 15 - 1.30pm to 6pm

* Saturday December 16 – 10am to 6pm

* Sunday December 17 – 10am to 4pm

Swadlincote Round Table Santa Sleigh rota:

Follow @SwadSanta for the latest updates.

Monday December 11: Tollgate Green (Bird's) Estate

Tuesday December 12: Hepworth's - Excelsior Drive, Donnington Drive, Arliston Drive

Wednesday December 13: Hepworth's - Rivoli Drive and Cheviot Close side of Chiltern Road

Thursday December 14: Handsacre Close side of Chiltern Road

Friday December 15: Woodlands Estate

Saturday December 16: (10am to 4pm) Sainsbury's Local,Glamorgan Way, Castleton Park

Sunday December 17: (10am to 4pm) Morrisons Swadlincote

Monday December 18: Poet's Corner Estate and Prestwood Park Drive

Tuesday December 19: Castleton Park Drum and Monkey end

Wednesday December 20: Castleton Park Edinburgh Road side of Brunel Way

Thursday December 21: Castleton Park Solent Road side of Brunel Way

Friday December 22: Castleton Park Catchem's end and Davis Road

On week nights Santa will try to visit between 6pm and 8pm except on Fridays when he continues until 8.30pm.