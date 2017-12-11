The video will start in 8 Cancel

The majority of schools across East Staffordshire and South Derbyshire are closed today due to adverse weather conditions as temperatures plummet below freezing.



Many schools have already announced their closure with others yet to decide



Schools closed so far:

Abbot Beyne School

All Saints' Primary School, Alrewas

Belmont Primary School

Church Gresley Infant & Nursery School

Edgehill Junior School

Elmsleigh Infant & Nursery School

Eton Park Junior School

Eureka Primary School

Findern Primary School

Grange Community Infants' School, Burton

Granville Academy

Hartshorne CE Primary School

Holy Rosary Catholic Primary School

Horninglow Primary School

John Port School, Etwall

John Taylor High School

Lansdowne Infant School, Burton

Linton Primary School

The Moseley Academy

Netherseal St Peter’s C E Primary School

Newhall Infant and Nursery School

Overseal Primary School

Paget High School, Branston

Paulet High School

Pennine Way Junior Academy

Pingle Academy

Richard Wakefield Primary School

Riverview Primary and Nursery School

Robert Sutton Catholic Sports College, Stapenhill

Rosliston CE Primary School

Rykneld Primary School

St George’s C of E Controlled Primary School

St Stephen's Primary School, Fradley

Tower View Primary School

Victoria Community School

The William Allitt School

Winshill Village Primary and Nursery

If there are any other closures we may have missed, let us know by emailing helen.kreft@burtonmail.co.uk

Philip White, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet support member for learning and employability, said: "It’s down to each head teacher to decide whether to open or close the school in bad weather and they consider a whole series of factors, including the state of local roads and paths, the availability of school and public transport and whether food, heating and lighting can be provided.

"Schools should update the closure list once they’ve taken the decision so parents ought to check regularly."