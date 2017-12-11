The majority of schools across East Staffordshire and South Derbyshire are closed today due to adverse weather conditions as temperatures plummet below freezing.
Many schools have already announced their closure with others yet to decide
Schools closed so far:
Abbot Beyne School
All Saints' Primary School, Alrewas
Belmont Primary School
Church Gresley Infant & Nursery School
Edgehill Junior School
Elmsleigh Infant & Nursery School
Eton Park Junior School
Eureka Primary School
Findern Primary School
Grange Community Infants' School, Burton
Granville Academy
Hartshorne CE Primary School
Holy Rosary Catholic Primary School
Horninglow Primary School
John Port School, Etwall
John Taylor High School
Lansdowne Infant School, Burton
Linton Primary School
The Moseley Academy
Netherseal St Peter’s C E Primary School
Newhall Infant and Nursery School
Overseal Primary School
Paget High School, Branston
Paulet High School
Pennine Way Junior Academy
Pingle Academy
Richard Wakefield Primary School
Riverview Primary and Nursery School
Robert Sutton Catholic Sports College, Stapenhill
Rosliston CE Primary School
Rykneld Primary School
St George’s C of E Controlled Primary School
St Stephen's Primary School, Fradley
Tower View Primary School
Victoria Community School
The William Allitt School
Winshill Village Primary and Nursery
If there are any other closures we may have missed, let us know by emailing helen.kreft@burtonmail.co.uk
Philip White, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet support member for learning and employability, said: "It’s down to each head teacher to decide whether to open or close the school in bad weather and they consider a whole series of factors, including the state of local roads and paths, the availability of school and public transport and whether food, heating and lighting can be provided.
"Schools should update the closure list once they’ve taken the decision so parents ought to check regularly."