The historic childhood home of JCB founder "Joey" Bamford will face an uncertain future when its tenants are booted out and it is sold to the highest bidder.

Fifteen people will lose their jobs - with licensees Paul and Helen Wood set to lose their home - when The Parks is forced to close at the end of June after being earmarked as part of the site for the £40 million A50 revamp.

Not only will the Uttoxeter pub-restaurant close, but the taxpayer-owned site will be sold on the open market after the current lease on the Parks expires in July.

And it is thought that could leave the building, where Uttoxeter's most famous industrial son Joseph Cyril Bamford was born in 1916, in a vulnerable position.

Parks manager Lee Barrett, who started work under the Woods when they took over in 2011, said: "We've no idea what's going to happen to the place.

"We don't know if it'll be pulled down to make way for houses, roads, commercial use or whether it'll be sold on to a pub company - anything could happen.

"When I left the Parks, I'd always hoped I'd be able to come back here with my family to eat and see how the old place was doing on a regular basis.

"We're obviously very disappointed and are still absolutely in shock. We've given so much to the place over the last seven years."

Government roads department Highways England bought the site from pub firm Trust Inns in 2015. Part of it is being used for the A50 Growth Corridor Project.

Staffordshire County Council has been appointed to manage the sale of the land, which is accessible off New Road.

Council jobs boss Mark Winnington said there had been "regular contact" with bosses at the Parks since their latest tenancy agreement started in 2015.

He said: "Staffordshire County Council is holding the property on behalf of Highways England, which bought the site because part of it is being used for the construction of the new bridge, three roundabouts and slip roads at the A50, which will support business and unlock land for new housing and economic growth.

"The project is on schedule to be completed later this year and then The Parks site will be sold on the open market.

"As Highways England is obliged to get the best price it can for the taxpayer, the building and site will be sold with vacant possession, rather than with a sitting tenant.

"The cost of this is factored into the scheme and will not cost Staffordshire taxpayers a penny."

Last year, Parks bosses Paul and Helen Wood expressed an interest in buying the site, but could not reach a deal with Highways England.

Having already fended off plans by Trust Inns and Highways England to demolish the building in 2013 and 2014 in separate projects, they had also wanted to extend their tenancy deal.

They hoped to benefit from 700 new homes at the nearby Bramshall Meadows estate, as well as better access for customers as part of the A50 project.

Mr Wood said: "At the end of the day, the council is doing what it has to do and has to get the best value out of the land for the taxpayer.

"It is what it is and we're trying to put a positive spin on things. The staff are absolutely gutted, but we're in the process of trying to get them re-employed.

"Helen and I aren't quite sure what we're going to do now, but we're too young to retire and could well end up running another pub or restaurant - we're keeping our options open.

"We were looking to use a house for a buy-to-let scheme, but will now move in there, so we have somewhere to live."

Mr Barrett said although access had been maintained throughout recent A50 roadworks, carriageway closures had still affected business.

He said: "There's been a crazy, crazy amount of traffic on the A522 and New Road when the carriageways have been shut.

"The way we were looking at it, we were going to have to suffer for a few years but, when it was over, we'd have a really, really bright future.

"We'd have 700 new homes nearby, with the potential for loads of new customers, and a fantastic new access with the pub no longer hidden away from view from the road. But that's been taken away from us."

How The Parks had survived in the face of adversity

Before the Woods came in to run The Parks, it is thought it had 13 bosses in 13 years - and many were sceptical about their chances of success.

Its out-of-town location and position down a long drive, away from the main road, was a constant stumbling block.

Mr Barrett said: "We've made such a success of it. I remember when we first started, people were telling us there was no way we could do it as it had failed so many times before.

"In a way, it's nice that we've made the place successful and gone out for reasons beyond our control, rather than been forced out."

After a rocky opening few months, customers from town and beyond started flooding in and a loyal base of regulars emerged.

But in March 2013, it nearly all came crashing down when then-landlord Trust Inns applied to bulldoze the establishment and replace it with 28 houses.

Nearly 2,000 people signed a petition calling for the borough planning committee to reject the application, which they did in February 2014.

Almost immediately, though, it emerged the A50 Growth Corridor Project included use of the Parks site for a balancing lake.

After negotiations with the county council, which is managing the project on behalf of Highways England, the plans were altered and the building escaped demolition again.

But in October 2014, Trust Inns launched an appeal to the National Planning Inspectorate against the rejection of its earlier housing application. It was again rejected.

Mr Wood said: "We've had some awful luck since coming here - someone recently asked me if we broke a mirror shortly after coming in - but I'm proud we've fought through it all so well.

"And I have to say we've enjoyed every minute. It's been seven years of great fun, great staff and great customers.

"Everyone told us it was impossible to make a success of the place - it'd had 13 owners in 13 years before us."

Mr Barrett said: "We thought our struggles were over after what we've been through over the years.

"We've come back from the dead three times in the past, but on this occasion there was absolutely nothing we could do.

"There are so many great memories I'll keep from The Parks - some fantastic events and parties, New Year's Eve events and weddings.

"Our first ladies' night event stands out - there's not really a dance floor at the Parks, but the ladies were having such a good time they just moved them all to the side of the room and had a dance.

"Now we're planning our leaving party. We're not sure quite what form it'll take, but it's likely to be on the last night of trading, June 30."