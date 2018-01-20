The video will start in 8 Cancel

An under-threat village school near Uttoxeter has launched an ambitious plan to stay open by straddling two very different education systems.

New plans could see Henry Prince First School, in Mayfield converted into a primary school to attract more pupils.

This would allow leavers to stay on two extra years to join Ashbourne's Queen Elizabeth Grammar School (QEGS) aged 11.

But they would still have the current option of heading for one of Uttoxeter's middle schools aged nine.

Chairman of governors at the school, Chris Kinman, said: "Talks are now ongoing with the Local Authority, the Diocesan Board of Education, and other interested parties, in verifying the strength of the Business Plan before any decision as to the school’s future is taken."

Last year, it was reported the Church of England school was struggling to stay afloat due to a huge drop in pupil numbers.

Only 40 pupils study there - just half the children in its catchment area.

Many parents in and around the village send their children elsewhere to be part of the Ashbourne school system, which sees them join QEGS.

And last year, despite achieving a "good" Ofsted rating, governors launched a consultation on closing the 150-year-old school.

But staff, parents and villagers have thrown their support behind the school.

Protests, public meetings, a petition and letters of support demonstrated the value villagers placed on the "beating heart" of their community.

Headteacher Jackie Naylor said: "We are amazed and grateful for all the support we have had from everyone in the local community.

"We now need that support to be converted into more children attending our school."

Henry Prince is currently a first school and is part of Uttoxeter's three-tier school system.

This sees its pupils move to Ryecroft, Windsor Park or Oldfields Hall middle schools aged nine, before moving to Thomas Alleyne's High School aged 13.

Henry Prince's new plan would continue to facilitate that system.

However, they would also be allowed to stay an extra two years and join Ashbourne's two-tier system, which sees pupils join QEGS straight from primary school aged 11.

The future fate of Henry Prince is likely to become clearer by April 2018.