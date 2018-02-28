Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Universal Credit will soon be rolled out across Derbyshire as the government makes changes to the way benefits are paid.

The new system will combine six benefits together so that claimants will have a lump sum of money paid to them, rather than small amounts being given throughout the month.

Universal Credit will replace child tax credit, housing benefit, income support, income-based jobseeker's allowance, income-related employment and support allowance and working tax credit. The changes aim to simplify the system and cut the benefits bill for the government.

The new system came into force in East Staffordshire in April 2015, and now it will be rolled out across Derbyshire. The changes will come into South Derbyshire in November 2018.

It has been delayed several times but it has now been confirmed it will be rolled out across all Job Centres by the end of this year.

People who are already on benefits, which are not Universal Credit, are unlikely to be affected as the government will start to move existing claimants on to Universal Credit in 2019.