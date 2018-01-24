Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An unlicensed taxi driver has been fined after he illegally tried to pick up council officers at the Download Festival last year.

Chinman Singh approached officers from North-West Leicestershire District Council outside the main entrance to the festival held at Donington Park on Sunday, June 11, last year.

Although Singh has worked as a taxi driver in Nottingham for more than 20 years, he is not licensed to work in North West Leicestershire, rendering his insurance void, a court heard.

The 39-year-old, of Gunnersbury Way, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to not being licensed in the district and plying for hire at Leicestershire Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, January 10.

In mitigation, Singh explained that he had been a taxi driver for more than 20 years and had demonstrated good behaviour throughout his time. He also stated that he had a job booked and presumed the officers were the people he was supposed to be picking up.

Councillor Alison Smith said: "Driving without having the correct licence, and therefore without insurance, is a serious offence when committed by any motorist. For a taxi driver it is even more unacceptable and puts the welfare of passengers and other drivers on the road at serious risk.

"Keeping the public safe is a priority for the district council and this case shows how seriously we take this."

Singh was given six penalty points on his driving licence, handed a £250 fine and was ordered to pay £100 in costs and a £30 victim surcharge.