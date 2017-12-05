Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A motorcyclist taken to hospital after a collision in Etwall has 'serious but not life threatening injuries', Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit has confirmed.

A car and a motorcycle were involved in an accident at around 8.30am on the A516 Etwall Road, close to John Port School.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital and the road was closed as emergency services dealt with the incident.

Earlier today, a spokesman for Derbyshire police said: "A motorcyclist has been taken to the Queen's Medical Centre with serious head injuries."

The collision led to long queues for motorists in the area. The road was closed for two and a half hours and was re-opened at around 11am.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to call the non-emergency number 101 quoting incident number 126 of December 5.