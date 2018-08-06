A major road has been blocked after two tractors are believed to have been involved in an incident on the A50.

The farming vehicles are believed to have been involved in an accident on the westbound carriageway at around 10am this morning.

Traffic and travel information website, Inrix, has reported the incident, adding that a load of hay bales have spilled on to the road, and the road is blocked because of this.

Traffic is reported as being slow and affecting traffic between Derby and Uttoxeter .

It is not known if anyone has been injured in the incident.

Elsewhere on the roads, Burton Bridge has now re-opened and, as a result, traffic is coping well in and around Burton.

