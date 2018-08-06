A major road has been blocked after two tractors are believed to have been involved in an incident on the A50.
The farming vehicles are believed to have been involved in an accident on the westbound carriageway at around 10am this morning.
Traffic and travel information website, Inrix, has reported the incident, adding that a load of hay bales have spilled on to the road, and the road is blocked because of this.
Traffic is reported as being slow and affecting traffic between Derby and Uttoxeter .
It is not known if anyone has been injured in the incident.
Elsewhere on the roads, Burton Bridge has now re-opened and, as a result, traffic is coping well in and around Burton.
New pictures of the scene
Incident expected to be cleared around 5pm
Highways England has predicted the road will not be cleared until around 5pm this evening.
One-hour delays on A50
Highways England has reported there are delays of one hour against expected traffic on the A50 and are urging drivers to avoid the area wherever possible.
Clean up expected to 'take some time'
Traffic building up back to Hilton and Etwall
According to traffic and travel website Inrix, there is now congestion back to Junction Five for Etwall and Hilton.
Derbyshire police said hay is being removed from the carriageway
A spokesman for Derbyshire police said that the A50 Westbound is blocked near to the Sudbury Roundabout following a collision between two tractors at around 9.50am today.
A quantity of hay is currently being removed from the carriageway.
He said: “Traffic is backing up, so we would advise motorists to take an alternative route. Nobody was injured as a result of the collision.”