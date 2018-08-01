Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man spotted urinating in the entry to a home in South Derbyshire has led to a police investigation.

Derbyshire police said the incident happened on Saturday, June 30, outside an in address in Potter Street, Melbourne.

Details of what happened have been published in the caught on camera section of the Derbyshire Police website.

Officers have released a photograph of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

The photograph has been released in the hope that anyone who recognises the man can come forward and contact the police with any information.

Anybody who does should call the force on the non-emergency number 101 and quote reference number 18000306601.

The post on the force website said officers from the south division were investigating what happened.