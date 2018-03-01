The video will start in 8 Cancel

A fast food business in Swadlincote has been allowed to make major changes to its shop front. The project is among the latest plans decided by South Derbyshire District Council.

77 USA Chicken and Pizza, High Street, Swadlincote - installation of new shop front – approved.

Elm Dene, Main Street, Burnaston - erection of a detached double garage – approved.

139 Shortheath, Overseal - erection of a single-storey rear extension and conversion of loft to living accommodation – approved.

16 Old Hall Lane, Church Broughton - erection of extensions and alterations – approved.

106 Main Street, Repton - outline application for residential development of one home – refused.

2 Midland Road, Swadlincote - replacement of shopfront and alteration/upgrading of principal elevation – approved.

Ash House and Weir House, Netherhall Road, Hartshorne - pruning of various trees – approved.

Clucking Hen Palace Farm, Mount Road, Castle Gresley - removal of condition 2 of planning permission (relating to erection of a temporary agricultural home(mobile home) and a chicken pen) – withdrawn.

20 Burdett Way, Repton - erection of a detached garden room – approved.

The Mill, Main Street, Smisby, Ashby - demolition of attached outbuilding and erection of extensions and alterations to main house and erection of detached outbuildings and detached garden room – approved.

7 Yew Tree Road, Newhall - erection of extensions – approved.

29 Clifton Road, Netherseal - removal of condition 8 and 12 of planning permission (relating to the erection of two homes and garaging) – refused.