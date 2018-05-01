Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An inspirational youngster who asks, 'will it be today that I walk again mum?' could see his dream come true thanks to pioneering surgery.

Beau and Seth Machin, now aged six, were given little chance of survival when they were born at 14 weeks premature, weighing just 1lb 10oz each. But they defied the doctors and survived against all the odds.

Seth is now perfectly healthy but Beau has major health issues, including not being able to walk, due to cerebral palsy.

But now Beau is hoping to undergo surgery in America which could change his life. An online crowd-funding campaign has been launched to pay for the private operation.

Mum Georgina said: "To see our two lads playing together in the garden would be indescribable.

"Beau sometimes says 'will it be today that I walk again mum?'. It's very difficult, but I try to answer as honestly as I can.

"I tell him his brain was poorly and the part that was poorly was the part that tells his legs what to do."

Beau has always been a fighter after suffering a devastating bleed on his brain, said his mum.

The twins spent the first few months of their lives undergoing surgery in hospital with complications ranging from perforated bowels to chronic lung disease, she said.

But the tots defied medics' predictions time and again - and were eventually able to go home to live with parents Andy and Georgina in Uttoxeter.

Now Seth is enjoying a healthy childhood. But life is very different for Beau who is unable to walk without a frame as his muscles deteriorate by the day.

Grandma Kath Wilde, 68, of Bunting Close, Uttoxeter, said: "It's really hard to watch him struggle - heartbreaking really.

"Because he tries so hard and always says 'I can do it', my one wish for him is that he can one day be independent.

"This operation could give him that chance. There's nowhere else to go now - this is his last hope. We've tried everything else.

"We've tried Botox in his muscles, physiotherapy and everything else you can think of to try to help him, but nothing's worked.

"He just wants to walk and he just wants to do things like other young lads his age. His dream is to play football with his brother.

"He tries his best to manage and if he can't get around be hanging on to things, he'll just get on his knees and crawl."

The Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy (SDR) procedure and subsequent rehab Beau needs is likely to cost £75,000.

Lorry driver Andy and full-time mum Georgina, aged 42 and 41 respectively, have set up the Beau's Boots are Made for Walking web page to gather online donations.

Andy said: "We know of children who have had SDR after not being able to walk at all and pretty soon they've been able to walk along the beach. Something like that would mean an incredible amount to Beau."

Beau, who now lives with his family in Cauldon, said: "It would be so good to walk around and play with my brother. It makes me sad when I can't join in with things other children do like playing football.

"To be able to walk and not crawl is what I want. I know my brother wants someone else to play with too."

Donations can be made online at https://www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/just4children/beausbootsaremadeforwalking

'On the maternity ward the mums all had their babies - but I didn't have mine'

When Beau and Seth Machin were born at Burton's Queens Hospital, they were small enough to fit in an adult's hand, their parents have recalled.

Georgina and Andy Machin were suddenly thrust into a nightmare when their premature newborns suffered bleeds to their brains.

In the early days, weeks and months of their fledgling lives, they had to fight harder to stay alive than most people do in a lifetime.

The pair were separated when Beau went to Sheffield Jessops hospital for one of his three perforated bowel operations and Seth was moved to Queen's Medical Centre, in Nottingham, for a peritonitis op.

Doctors told Andy and Georgina the lads' chances of survival were slim and were exacerbated by the fact they were boys, they were twins and they weighed less than 2lbs.

"It was just total shock from day one," says Andy. "You're numb. When you look back now, you've just got no idea how you coped with everything at the time.

"I wouldn't wish it on anyone. It's just a complete nightmare. I remember they were due in three months and I'd taken some time off work to decorate their room and buy some baby things in preparation.

"On the Monday, we were watching Born Too Early on the telly and we said that would be our worst nightmare. Then on the Friday we were living it."

Georgina felt she had little option but to keep telling herself everything would be ok.

"I was just so focused and was forcing myself to stay positive and telling myself they'd pull through," she says. "I didn't even want to touch them because I was worried I'd hurt them because they were so little and fragile.

"I just wanted them to stay in their incubators and grow. We were really frightened."

At three months, just when things were looking up for Seth and he had managed to start breathing on his own, the Machins nearly lost him when he contracted a serious respiratory virus.

"The doctors just said 'he has to fight this on his own now; there's no medication that can help him'," says Georgina.

"It wasn't the only time we thought we'd lose them. When Beau had to go to be rushed to Sheffield for his operation on a perpherated bowel, we were told he probably wouldn't survive the jouryney.

"You couldn't crumble, because you had two infants fighting like mad for their lives. They were giving it their absolute all."

Georgina's eyes start to well up with tears as she recalls the turmoil of those uncertain early days.

"I'm more emotional now than I was when it was actually all happening," she says. "You just have no option but to shut yourself off from your emotions.

"You'd be awake for days at a time, just sitting there by their bed, forcing yourself to stay strong for them.

"It's hard to explain to people who haven't been in that situation what it's like. Every day, a doctor would come to the ward for their rounds and read out the notes: 'This is Seth Machin; he's premature; he's got chronic lung disease; he's got this complication and that complication.'

"Then they'd go to Beau and say 'This is Beau Machin; he's premature; he's got chronic lung disease' and say it all over again. It's hard to describe.

"You're sleeping on the maternity ward, where everyone else has their baby with them. I hadn't got mine and didn't know if I ever would.

"For me, the hardest bit was when Beau had his third operation. The nurse sent me to talk to another mum who's son had the same procedure, so I went up to her and said 'hi; my son's going in for the operation. I understand your son's had the same'. She said 'yes, but he didn't survive the complications'.

"All the way through that operation, all I could think about was this conversation I'd had with this mum. I didn't think he'd come out alive, but both of them are so, so strong."

Dotted among the shock and trauma of it all, there were rare moments of hope and beauty that Andy and Georgina were able to cling to.

"I remember Beau had to have a procedure to see if they could close the stoma after he'd had a stone removed from his bowel," Georgina says.

"They were poking a tube through him, which must have been so painful, but he just lay there; a little dot on a seemingly massive bed, wide-eyed and looking around, holding the doctor's finger. He just took it in his stride - so brave."

Now Beau's fight is continuing as he visibly shows an incredible attitude to living with cerebral palsy, crawling and hanging on to things to move around.

But there is nothing he wants more than to be able to walk, run and play games with his brother and his friends at Staffordshire Moorlands school Manifold Academy, in Warslaw.

"Beau's very happy - a really jolly little boy," says Andy. "He's exhausted most of the time, because it takes so much more energy for his even just to sit down than most children and every move he makes takes more brain power because it's not natural, but he just smiles through it. He likes to make people laugh. and is really cheeky - definitely the clown of the two.

"But there are times when he asks 'why can't I walk like my brother?' and gets frustrated about what he can't do.

"We always make sure that whatever Seth does, Beau does too, but he needs so much support. In his mind, he's just like his brother and should be able to do everything he does.

"We've spoken to people with cerebral palsy who are our age and have had 28 operations and are still really struggling. We desperately don't want that to be the case for Beau.

"We just want the best for him and don't want to miss this opportunity. We don't want to look back and say 'I really wish we'd done that for him'."