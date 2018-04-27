Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Workers have expressed their "extreme relief" after around 15 businesses under threat of being booted out of their homes were handed a last-minute reprieve.

A deal has been struck to keep companies in situ at Uttoxeter Business Centre - just two months before they were set to be evicted.

Bosses at MJ Barrett, which owns the building, will "complete due diligence" before deciding whether to keep the firms' current rent levels.

An employee at one of the affected companies, who asked not to be named, said it was a "fantastic result" after the uncertainty of the last month.

They said: "When I was told an agreement had been reached, my overriding emotion was one of extreme relief.

"It's been a traumatic time for a lot of people since we were handed our notice, so it was just terrific to hear the news.

"The disruption this would have caused would have been massive. We'd have been talking about thousands of pounds to move all our office equipment and set up new phone lines and internet connections.

"And that's not to mention the fact we'd have only been left with a few months to find somewhere else suitable.

"They all spent money in Uttoxeter as well and contributed to the local economy. There was no way 15 companies would be able to find new office accommodation in Uttoxeter and I'm certain many would have been forced out of town.

"Three businesses had already said they were going to leave, but I know two have now been persuaded to stay, which is great news.

"There are still a few empty units and I hope, going forward, they can be filled."

The reprieve comes a month after landlord Staffordshire County Council handed them their notice half-way through its 10-year lease from MJ Barrett.

Council bosses had exercised a break clause, which stipulated the Town Meadows Way facility had to be handed back without tenants in situ.

Officials say they were making a huge loss on the centre and nearly £850,000 of taxpayers' money would have been lost by seeing out the rest of the term.

The two parties had been in negotiations since before Christmas, but no deal had been reached.

Earlier this month, Uttoxeter's MP and Small Business Minister Andrew Griffiths wrote to the council and MJ Barrett in a bid to encourage an agreement.

County council economy boss Mark Winnington said: "I’m delighted the business centre tenants will be able to stay if they want now that our negotiations have been successful.

"The county council sub-let the units to help small businesses thrive and prosper and I am very pleased that the landlord has agreed to vary the lease and resolve the situation."

MJ Barrett boss Malcolm Barrett said: "There was a deadline to meet and we signed a formal agreement before doing all our due diligence on the cost of running the building. In doing that, we took a risk for the sake of the tenants.

"The council had the right to exercise the break clause and we eventually got enough information from them about the running costs to give us some comfort."