Britain's poshest supermarket chain has come under fire for suddenly banning a long-running Uttoxeter campaign group from its community room after receiving a mysterious complaint.

Baffled members of Hazelwalls Impact Group (HIG) were recently turned away by Waitrose workers when they arrived at the upmarket supermarket for a drop-in session.

For the last 18 months, they have used the community room free of charge as a base for their campaign to block plans for 429 homes on land off Timber Lane.

But they say they were told a complaint had been made about their use of the Bridge Street facility and they had been permanently barred.

Waitrose bosses say the decision was made to preserve their status as a "politically-neutral organisation" - and have apologised for a "previous misunderstanding" over use of the room.

But a HIG spokesman said: "We believe that our Hazelwalls Group is a true embodiment of a local community group in the town where Waitrose is based.

"We have a database of over 400 local residents who share our views about the future of Uttoxeter and who do not want to see the culture of the town changed forever by plans to inflict a further 400-plus houses without any thought for the local infrastructure or the views of local residents.

"We are not alone in this respect as others, such as the town council and our local MP and local borough councillors, feel exactly the same as us.

"We have been holding regular meetings over the last 18 months at the community room and have been welcomed on each occasion.

"Indeed, many of us are regular Waitrose members and customers.

"As it seems that someone has registered a complaint with Waitrose about our existence, it would be very interesting to know who that is and what interest group they represent and why Waitrose accept that single view instead of the views of the majority."

A Waitrose spokesman said: "We're sorry for the previous misunderstanding on this - we have always had a policy that we don't host campaigning groups in our community rooms, because we're a politically-neutral organisation."

HIG was set up to campaign against the Hazelwalls Farm estate, which was given the green light by East Staffordshire Borough Council's planning committee last summer.

Group members were outraged after arguing the development would worsen flooding issues and roads and other infrastructure would not cope.

But in a sensational twist, council bosses agreed to put the application back before the committee after pressure from HIG and MP Andrew Griffiths.

They successfully argued the public had not been adequately consulted on the fact nearly a fifth of the estate would be outside agreed development boundaries.

A fresh public consultation, which closes today, has been launched on David Wilson Homes' proposals.

A council spokesman said: "A further round of statutory planning consultation is underway to enable residents to comment on the settlement boundary.

"Following the consultation, the planning committee will consider again the planning policy implications associated with the settlement boundary.

"Consultation responses to be submitted online or in writing by April 25."

More about the Hazelwalls Farm development

If accepted at the second hearing, the new estate, situated off Timber Lane, will be accessed through Sorrell Close and via a new roundabout on Abbots Bromley Road, where three sets of traffic lights will be installed at the junction with Stafford Road.

The site will be made up of eight one-bed flats, 72 two-bedroom homes including 10 bungalows, 134 three-bed houses and 215 four-bed properties.

It will also provide 19.7 acres of "public green space" and a new half-hourly bus service will transport residents to and from the site.

David Wilson Homes has pledged £6.4 million to support education, health and sports infrastructure as part of the development.

At July's planning hearing, responding to concerns about flooding, officers claimed "controlled drainage" would reduce run-off into the nearby brook by "60 per cent."

Uttoxeter park flooding raises more questions about 429-home development

Despite the development being likely to contribute an extra 800 cars driving through town every day, highways chiefs said the roads around the development would still "operate within capacity."

Councillor Syed Hussain, who did not vote at the planning hearing, said: "We are favouring a greenfield site for housing. Should we really be building another concrete jungle?"