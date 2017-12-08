The video will start in 8 Cancel

Uttoxeter town centre will come alive with super stalls, riveting rides and costumed characters at this year's Christmas Cracker extravaganza.

Less than a fortnight after the town's hotly-anticipated Christmas lights switch-on event, the Cracker is set to attract another large crowd.

The annual event, staged by charitable social group Uttoxeter Lions, always proves to be one of the most popular in the town's calendar.

And this year's fun-packed town centre celebration will get under way at 6pm on Thursday, December 14.

The town centre will be closed to traffic from noon on the day to allow Warwick’s Funfair to set up its plethora of rides.

Stalls representing craftsmen, sports clubs and charities will also be erected that afternoon.

An array of prizes will be on offer for those who fancy a crack at the Cracker's fairground games.

Uttoxeter Lions' Steve Shields said: "I have been involved with Cracker for about 20 years now and although there are weeks of planning for the event I never fail to get motivated when I feel the buzz and energy on the night.

"Cracker brings lots of people into the town and it’s great to see so many smiling faces and hear the screams of pleasure from the fairground rides.

"It is a great opportunity for local sports and charity groups to raise much needed funds. We’re looking forward to another great night."

Other attractions will include a magician, a clown and a range of fancy dress characters. Last year, one of the most popular characters depicted was a stormtrooper from Star Wars.

Music will be provided by the Heath Chorus, Uttoxeter Town Band and MY Theatre.

DJ Matt Goodwin’s disco show will keep the young - and young at heart - entertained near the town hall.

There will be some static displays including the Midlands Air Ambulance helicopter.

As usual, Father Christmas will set up his grotto in Uttoxeter Town Hall and free photographs can be taken with the man himself.