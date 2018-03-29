The video will start in 8 Cancel

A planning boss has confirmed a fresh public consultation on a controversial housing development in Uttoxeter will start today.

It was reported by the Advertiser yesterday, Thursday, March 28, that the borough planning committee would be forced to revisit its decision to pass the 429-home Hazelwalls Farm development.

Pressure from outraged residents, ward councillors and, crucially, MP Andrew Griffiths saw East Staffordshire Borough Council chiefs decide to put the matter back before the committee in May.

The consultation will last "slightly longer" than three weeks and the application will be heard again at Burton Town Hall at 2pm on Tuesday, May 15.

More information about how to take submit comments as part of the consultation is available by calling the council on 01283 508000.

Councillor Ed Barker, chairman of East Staffordshire Borough Council planning committee, said: "I can confirm that a consultation process will begin today and will focus on the development boundary and the settlement boundary.

"It will last slightly longer than the required 21 days to take into account the holidays.

"We are making maps available so that people can compare these boundaries in a simple and explicit manner.

"The responses will then be taken into account at the May planning committee meeting."

The application was given the green light in July, despite more than 300 complaints about issues including flooding, congestion and inadequate infrastructure.

It is being reheard after Uttoxeter MP Andrew Griffiths argued his constituents had not been properly consulted on the fact the David Wilson Homes estate would stretch past official development boundaries.

If passed by the committee again, Hazelwalls will be built on land off Timber Lane.