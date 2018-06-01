Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Uttoxeter politician has issued a public apology for "disrespectful" comments criticising spelling errors on a dyslexic builder's company website.

Sue McGarry addressed East Staffordshire Borough Council's planning committee on Tuesday, May 22, to apologise to the developer.

Neither he nor his business were named in the Town ward representative's statement.

She acknowledged during the meeting that her comments were "inappropriate and disrespectful" and she had breached the councillors' code of conduct.

After the committee meeting, Councillor McGarry said she had "no idea" the builder was dyslexic when she made the comments at a previous meeting in April.

She also said they were made "in good faith" due to "concerns" about his proposed 18-home development off Westlands Road, Uttoxeter.

It was given formal planning permission after Councillor McGarry's apology at the May 22 meeting.

The Tory councillor told the meeting: "I concluded my statement by alluding to spelling mistakes and factual errors on the applicant's website and I suggested that all of those errors cast doubt on the company's claims to show attention to detail.

"The applicant has since submitted a complaint to the council's monitoring officer, saying that my comments were irrelevant to the application and were damaging to his reputation.

"He also explained that his company is not large, it does not have a web design team and that he produced the website himself.

"Furthermore, the applicant explained that he is dyslexic and that he therefore considered the remarks about his spelling and what I said about inadequacies on the website to be extremely poor conduct from a borough councillor.

"I accept that the remarks complained about were inappropriate and disrespectful and that my behaviour fell short of the standard required of borough councillors and it was in breach of paragraph 3.1 of the code of conduct for councillors, which states that councillors must treat others with respect.

"I apologise for the offence I have caused and I unreservedly retract the offending statements."

After the meeting, she said: "I had no idea that [the applicant] was dyslexic and the comments that I made at the planning committee were not personal to him.

"As a mother with a daughter who has additional needs and learning disabilities, I am fully aware of the restrictions and difficulties she faces on a daily basis.

"After receiving [the applicant's] complaint and understanding the problems he has around dyslexia, I felt the need to apologise immediately for any offence I caused.

"However, my concerns around the development off Westlands Road were made in good faith on behalf of the residents of Uttoxeter."

Councillor McGarry has recently given cash from her Councillor Community Fund to the Uttoxeter Gateway Club, which provides a social outlet for adults with learning difficulties.

She has also donated part of her fund to pay for new play equipment at Uttoxeter Pre-School.

The applicant declined to comment after being contacted by the Uttoxeter Advertiser.