Two inseparable colleagues who helped each other cope with the devastation of losing loved ones are hiking coast to coast for causes close to their hearts.

Dental nurses Kelly Bradley and Stephanie Black will fund-raise for charities linked to their late family members when they tackle 84-miles in just four days.

Kelly was heartbroken when brother Dan tragically took his own life in 2012, aged just 33.

The following year, Stephanie lost 66-year-old mum Lesley Rogers, who died from a brain haemorrhage after a short neurological illness.

The Uttoxeter Dental Practice colleagues have played key roles in helping each other come to terms with their losses.

Kelly will donate to Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide (SOBS) and PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide, while Stephanie will raise sponsorship for the Brain Research Trust.

Kelly, 33, said: "I've fund-raised in Dan's memory since 2013 to help for these vital charities and keep Dan's memory alive.

"I also raise awareness of the fact that it can happen to anyone from any background at any age. Suicide is the single biggest killer of men aged under 45 in the UK.

"When I first lost Dan I thought I'd never be able to live five minutes without him, never mind five years.

"But I've learned to live with the pain and tried to turn something so devastating into something positive by raising awareness, trying to stop the stigma attached to suicide and make people aware it's okay to talk.

"I want to do everything I can to prevent any other family going through what we have gone through."

The trek, which is inspired by Lesley's love of hiking, will start at Wallsend, Newcastle upon Tyne, on March 29.

Kelly and Stephanie, both from Uttoxeter, will set out on the day that would have been Dan's 40th birthday.

They will walk 20 miles a day until they reach the east coast of England at Bowness on Solway on April 1.

Stephanie, 39, said: "I had no experience of neurological conditions until it affected my family, and my mum is proof it can happen to anyone.

"Mum was an extremely fit person who always looked after herself so when she became ill it was devastating.

"As a family we struggled to come to terms with the illness, but also had a year long battle in 2013 with getting mum diagnosed and looked after by the right department. Her illness didn't seem to fit in the right box and every day was torture.

"From our experience as a family, I feel there is not enough knowledge, which leads to hardly any support and care for certain illnesses under the umbrella of neurological conditions.

"After all, one in five of us will develop a neurological condition and the only way to help is for more research to be done into these illnesses.

"That is why I am supporting the Brain Research Trust, with the hope that amazing people like my Mum get the care they deserve."

Anyone who wants to donate to the cause can do so online at www.virginmoneygiving.com/team/stephandkelly or www.virginmoneygiving.com

Charity pots are also available in Uttoxeter Dental Practice and Gym and Tonic, both in Town Meadows Way, and Manor Golf Club, in Kingstone.

Kelly said: "We would like to thank Paul Bason and James Gathercole at Uttoxeter Dental Practice for their very generous support."

