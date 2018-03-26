The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Uttoxeter electrician suffering from depression and financial problems died after overdosing on sleeping pills, an inquest has heard.

Francis Brown, known as "Frank," was found by police in Thorney Lanes, at Buttermilk Hill, Marchington Woodlands, on December 1 after leaving a note at home to his wife.

The 64-year-old's inquest was told he had been struggling with depression, alcohol problems and financial issues.

Recording a verdict of "suicide while depressed," South Staffordshire Coroner Andrew Haigh said: "It's clear to me that Frank had lots of positives in his life, but other things were getting on top of him.

"He'd had a bereavement around June time, suffered from depression and there was some history of self-harm and alcohol excess.

"He was also having some physical health and financial problems with his business.

"On the day he died, his wife went to work and had no reason to be concerned.

"There was another conversation later that day, which also presented no concerns.

"But when she got home from work, a bill for a debt was left out, as well as a 'farewell' note."

The police were contacted and treated Frank, of Highwood, Uttoxeter, as a high-risk missing person.

Mr Haigh said: "Efforts were made to track him down and he was found in his vehicle in the rural location known as Buttermilk Hill in the early hours of December 1.

"At the scene, further writing, which could be described as 'farewell' writing, was found on a pad in Frank's lap.

"He died as a result of an overdose of sleeping pills that had been prescribed to him."

Mr Haigh addressed Mr Brown's wife, who was present at the Burton Town Hall hearing on Wednesday, March 7.

He said: "I realise Frank had his problems, but it strikes me that you did not expect this to happen and it must have been an awful shock."

