The town centre of Uttoxeter fell silent to honour local soldiers who lost their lives in the First World War but were never immortalised on its cherished memorial.

The 45 soldiers were formally honoured at a service to dedicate three new bronze plaques bearing their names. Also written on the plaques is the name of a serviceman from Word War Two.

Their stories were uncovered by Uttoxeter historians Gillian and Alan Talbot while conducting research for their book, Uttoxeter's Lost Generation 1914-18.

And thanks to a generous donation from JCB to fund and install three new bronze plaques on the Market Place memorial, the gallant servicemen will now be remembered forever.

It means all 230 men and one woman who gave their lives in The Great War are now honoured for their bravery.

Mrs Talbot said: "This has been a really emotional day for Alan and me. When we discovered that the names of 45 WW1 soldiers had been missed off the war memorial, never in our wildest dreams did we envisage that we would be able to put that right.

"Thanks to JCB, and with the support of the town council we have, ensuring that everyone’s service and sacrifice is immortalised."

Civic dignitaries, members of the church, ex-servicemen and women, school pupils and more than 150 town residents gathered to pay their respects in a ceremony led by the Mayor’s Chaplain, Rev Charles Dale.

The service echoed the original dedication of November 1928 and included the same hymns – O God Our Help In Ages Past and Abide With Me.

The date of the service, April 25, was chosen to coincide with the 141st anniversary of the birth of Captain Oswald Bamford - the cousin of JCB chairman Lord Bamford's granddad.

The father-of-two served with the 1/6 Battalion The North Staffordshire Regiment and died aged just 38 at the Battle of Loos, along with 14 other brave Uttoxeter soldiers on October 13, 1915 – a day remembered as one of the blackest in the town’s history.

Lord Bamford said: "The First World War was a conflict that affected the lives of almost every single family in our country.

"In Uttoxeter there were few left untouched by the horrors of these hostilities, my own family included.

"I am very pleased for JCB to fund the installation of three new bronze plaques bearing the missing names. It finally honours those soldiers during this special Armistice centenary year."

Descendants and relatives of the war heroes were among the congregation, including those of Edward William James, who was killed in action in Northern France aged 28.

His great-nephew, Alan Talbot, from Derby joined other relatives who travelled from as far afield as Cornwall and West Sussex to honour his memory.

Philip William Adams from Forsbrook, was there to honour his great uncle, William Henry Adams, who is believed to have died the same day as Edward James – March 21, 1918 – and is buried in the same town of Croisilles.

Military historian Philip, 58, who has spent more than a decade researching his great uncle’s story, said: "I am immensely proud that the parish where my great uncle was brought up and the town he knew as a boy has honoured his memory.

"I was the first person in my family to visit what I think is the grave of my great-uncle and my goal has always been to bring closure to my family – this is another step on that journey."

Uttoxeter postman Eddie Whitaker enjoyed a reunion with the man who signed him up to the Royal Navy in 1975.

The 59-year-old bumped into warrant officer John Marshall at the ceremony and said: "At 84, he still has a twinkle in his eye."

Town mayor Alison Trenery said: "In the centenary year of the Armistice, there is no better time to ensure that everyone who gave their lives for king and country is honoured.

"We are indebted to the tireless work of Mr and Mrs Talbot for ensuring the sacrifice of every single one of the town's soldiers is remembered, and to JCB for kindly funding the new bronze plaques."

To read the stories and war records of the new names commemorated on the plaques, visit http://www.uttoxeterlostgeneration.co.uk/uttww1.htm

A special edition of Uttoxeter’s Lost Generation 1914-1918 is being launched to coincide with the unveiling of the plaques.

The book, available online through Amazon, has additional information on the town’s war heroes and many new photographs.

How the fallen were remembered at the service

Music was played by Uttoxeter Town Brass Band as standard bearers took their positions alongside the mayor and civic leaders.

The John McCrae poem Flanders Fields was read by Thomas Alleyne’s High School head boy and head girl Ryan Wiggins and Iona Barron.

The dedication prayer was led by Rev Dale, before the Last Post was sounded and standards lowered.

Uttoxeter Royal British Legion chairman Philip Hudson recited the lines from Robert Binyon’s For The Fallen: "They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old."

Two minutes' silence was followed by the Reveille and Sergeant Richard Percival, of the RAF, laid a wreath on behalf of the town, the Legion, the Bamford family and the Talbots.

Sgt Percival, based at RAF Cosford, said: "It is a very special day and an important day for the town.

"It is nice to see the men being remembered and the fact that JCB came forward and funded the addition of the plaques is really, really touching.

"These men gave their lives for their country and their memory should always be kept."

During Abide With Me, schoolchildren placed remembrance crosses bearing each of the 46 names added to the memorial, followed by prayers, a blessing and the national anthem.