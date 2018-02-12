The video will start in 8 Cancel

Farmers are celebrating a "landmark win" after seeing off new environmental rules that would have hit them hard in the pocket.

Landowners in and around Uttoxeter have won a vital appeal to stop their land being hit by potentially-costly controls.

The Environment Agency's move to designate their land as a "nitrate-vulnerable zone" (NVZ) would have forced them into expensive manure regulations.

But a tribunal ruled the agency was "using a sledge hammer to crack a nut" in its attempts to improve water quality in the River Trent.

Around 200 farmers in the River Dove catchment area contributed to the cost of the NFU-led appeal.

Uttoxeter NFU secretary Trevor Beech said: "This is great news and shows what can be achieved when we all work together.

"I was fearful of the impact this was going to have on our members' businesses if the appeal had been lost.

"Thanks must go to all who have been involved in the process, including the NFU team regionally and members for standing up with us against it."

NVZs are imposed on land where run-off drains into nitrate-polluted waters, or rivers judged to be ask risk of nitrate pollution.

They aim to minimise nitrate run-off by tightening controls on the storage and use of manures and fertilisers.

That includes restrictions on spreading organic manure, meaning affected farmers are often forced to build hugely-expensive slurry storage units.

The Environment Agency wanted to expand the Dove's existing NVZ to include land in and around Uttoxeter.

But hearing the farmers' appeal, a tribunal determined: "If the tribunal is correct in this analysis, it would appear the measures the respondent is seeking to employ by expanding the NVZ designation in an effort to improve water quality in a very modest length of the River Trent amounts to the proverbial sledge hammer to crack a nut approach."

Mr Beech also thanked bosses at environmental water firm Hafren, who worked alongside the NFU on the appeal.

Hafren senior hydrogeologist Sarah Belton said: "This is a landmark win based on the legal principles of proportionality and polluter-pays.

"The recent deterioration in water quality in the River Trent was primarily due to the lack of dilution of upstream urban nitrate sources - sewage - during the 2011 drought.

"We were able to obtain, analyse and present the required river quality data to prove this.

"It would have been completely nonsensical to penalise farmers within the River Dove catchment for pollution of the River Trent when they did not contribute to it."

Nitrates are chemicals that often come from fertilizers and, in excessive levels, can harm aquatic life.

The River Dove catchment is around 1,200 square kilometres in area and includes around 800 farms.

Its existing NVZ applies to land neighbouring bodies of water including along River Tean, Rolleston Brook and Marston Brook.

Among those who have escaped the costly regulations are farmers from Leek, Cheadle, Uttoxeter and Ashbourne.

A Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) spokesman said: "Nitrate vulnerable zones are just one part of our wider plans to protect our natural environment and improve water quality, which is important for everyone, not least our farmers.

"Nitrate levels have fallen in 60 per cent of our rivers and ground waters since 2009, so we are clearly moving in the right direction.

"After reviewing the evidence, we have made a minor alteration to NVZs to address the changing picture of water pollution, increasing the total designation zone by just one per cent.

"Some areas have also been de-designated thanks to water quality improving."