Angry business bosses set to be turfed out of their Uttoxeter homes in just three months fear they will be forced to move away from the town altogether.

Earlier this week, all the firms based at Uttoxeter Business Centre were given verbal notice to leave at the end of June.

It comes after landlord Staffordshire County Council exercised a break clause in its contract with the building's owner, Uttoxeter developer MJ Barrett.

Council bosses say the decision was made because the centre runs "at a loss to the taxpayer."

Around 15 companies are based at the Town Meadows Way premises, which provide office space designed to boost Uttoxeter's economy.

And a worker at one of the affected firms, who asked not to be named, said it would be tough to find similar accommodation elsewhere in town.

They said: "I'm extremely angry. To be faced with eviction through no fault of our own really is getting the short end of the stick and we've not been left with much time to sort anywhere else, in practical terms.

"There's little or no small office space we can relocate to in Uttoxeter, so this will really screw a lot of us.

"I'd imagine some will be forced to move out of town, which will be a massive upheaval, on top of the general cost of relocating.

"We'll all be losing money in finding alternative accommodation, negotiating a lease, setting up our address, phone lines, internet and fax lines and moving all our equipment into new premises.

"We also get free parking at the business centre and we're unlikely to find that anywhere else, certainly not in Uttoxeter.

"The council encouraged businesses to come here as an enterprise project, but what's happening now is far from enterprising."

The break clause in the county council's contract stipulates that the premises must be handed back to MJ Barrett without tenants in situ.

Both parties say they hope the companies can be kept on regardless.

But MJ Barrett boss Malcolm Barrett claims he needs more information from the council before he can draw up new contracts.

County council economy boss Mark Winnington says his authority has had "numerous requests for detailed information and replied to them all as quickly as possible."

Mr Barrett said: "I'm 100 per cent committed to keeping the tenants on if we get the information through.

"When we take the building on, we want it to be full of businesses and want a smooth transition.

"In an ideal world, we would offer the tenants the same rent deal they've had from the council.

"But before we can agree to that, we need more information about the cost of running the building, including rents, management and maintenance costs and things like that."

Councillor Winnington said: "We have leased the business centre from its owner since 2008 to provide much-needed office space for small businesses in the area.

"The venture has been a success and the centre is fully occupied, but the gap between the rent received by the county council from the occupants and the amount it pays the landlord means the business centre operates at a loss to the taxpayer.

"The contract between Staffordshire County Council and the landlord has a break clause in July 2018 and the difficult decision was taken to exercise that option rather than continue to lose public money.

"We have been negotiating with the landlord to see if the tenants can remain, but until that can be resolved we are obliged to give them notice that they have to leave.

"We hope the situation can be resolved, but if not we will work with tenants to try and find alternative accommodation."

Some of the firms at Uttoxeter Business Centre*

Roedan Embedded Systems

LP Tech Ltd

Staffordshire Scout Association

Grove Property Solutions

Milton Keynes College

Bowland Solutions Ltd

Attraction Technologies Ltd

Industfarm Construction Ltd

Lowe Riserpod Ltd

Martin Ratcliffe IFS

HGC Hulse and Co

Lawmax Electrical

* These firms are listed in the directory on the council's website, but it is understood more are based at the centre.