Thousands of music fans are set to descend on Uttoxeter this coming weekend when two iconic bands with a string of top-10 hits come to town.

After months of anticipation, Heaven 17 and the Lightning Seeds will arrive at Uttoxeter Racecourse for what promises to be a mouth-watering show on Saturday May 19.

The legends of indie music will blast out lively sets on a festival-style outdoor stage following a packed card of racing at the Wood Lane venue's Music Live event.

Speaking shortly after the bands were booked, racecourse executive director David MacDonald said: "Over the last five years we have established our Live Music Raceday as one of the premier live music events in The Midlands, securing bands like The Human League and Kaiser Chiefs.

"For 2018 we have decided to turn the volume up a notch and deliver two big acts with Heaven 17 and the Lightning Seeds.

"We anticipate this event being yet another sell-out and we’re already looking forward to one of the best days of our season."

A clamour to see the bands in action has seen pre-sale tickets completely sell out, but general sale and premier tickets are still an option. They can also be bought on the day.

Just one of the course's enclosures will operate on the day, but access to all the venue's "premier" facilities will be maintained.

A racecourse spokesman said: "Our Music Live Racenight offers a great value night out and is the perfect way to have some fun with friends and family.

"The evening will get under starters orders with a thrilling seven-race card, followed by an evening of chart-topping music from Heaven 17 and Lightning Seeds.

"This powerful combination of sport and music is certainly a front runner on the Midlands social calendar."

More information about options for tickets is available online at www.uttoxeter-racecourse.co.uk/whats-on/music-live-19-may-2018

Uttoxeter Raceourse has already announced that former Spice Girl Melanie C will be the DJ at Ladies' Night on Thursday 14 June.

Fashion icon Gok Wan will play a DJ set at this year's Ladies' Day on Friday, July 27.

More about the bands

(Image: Chris Youd)

Respective 80s and 90s legends Heaven 17 and Lightning Seeds have built a massive reputation for themselves down the years.

Ian Broudie's indie-pop giants' appearance could not have come at a better time, as the Seeds' performance of football anthem Three Lions will come in a World Cup year.

They were among the most prominent bands of the 1990s, finding success with anthemic hits, Pure, Lucky You, Sugar Coated Iceberg and You Showed Me.

After an "elongated break", the band reformed in 2006 and have since been living "The Life of Riley" - to reference one of their top albums - while enjoying the festival scene.

And 1980s indie-synth protagonists Heaven 17, from Sheffield, will continue the Wood Lane course's links with The Human League.

The band that performed hits including Temptation and Crushed by the Wheels of Industry feature former members of the League, who played the venue back in 2016.

Heaven 17 formed in 1980 and are now made up of duo Martyn Ware and Glenn Gregory.

They enjoyed a hugely successful 2017 that included tours of America and the UK.

Some of their hits are debut single (We Don't Need This) Fascist Groove Thang and Come Live with Me.

Another sell-out is expected after the success of last year's Live Music Raceday, which featured Leeds indie stars Kaiser Chiefs.