The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The revelation that prostate cancer is killing more men than ever is spurring on a Uttoxeter club's efforts to save lives.

It was recently announced that prostate cancer had overtaken breast cancer to become the UK's third-biggest killer.

Uttoxeter Lions is aiming to help secure early diagnoses for men suffering from the disease, often without them knowing they have it.

Specialist nurses will be on hand to offer free blood tests to everyone who heads to Uttoxeter Racecourse on Tuesday, April 17.

The annual tests, which are estimated to have saved scores of lives since starting in 2013, are funded by profits from the Lions' yearly beer festivals.

The Lions' Steve Shields said: "Listening to debates on the radio on the subject it seems that virtually all the men who have recovered from the disease encourage everyone to take the test whenever possible.

"This is confirmed from my own experience having spoken to many men in recent years including of course our own John Fitchett who after his own problem has become our main ambassador for the cause.

"We provide the tests free of charge although hope to receive donations to keep the annual event going.

"I'd like to think that when, rather than if, a fool-proof test is developed, the NHS takes it on and we can divert the profits from our beer festival to other worthy causes."

The tests assess the levels of prostate-specific antigens (PSAs) in people's blood.

Those with unusually-high levels are sent letters advising them to get in touch with a consultant.

One man whose early diagnosis helped save his life was former Lions president John Fitchett, who was told he had prostate cancer after getting checked at the racecourse in 2015.

Mr Shields said: "Although it is acknowledged that PSA blood tests are far from perfect there is no question that early diagnosis makes treatment less onerous and dramatically increases the chances of complete recovery.

"It is hoped that before too long a more specific test can be found and Prostate Cancer UK are always appealing for funds to speed up research."

Recently-released figures showed 11,819 people died from prostate cancer in 2015, compared to 11,442 who died from breast cancer.

Lung cancer and bowel cancer remain the deadliest cancers in the UK, with more than 50,000 people dying from the diseases annually.

Full details of the Lions' 2018 prostate checks will be revealed soon.

John's successful fight against prostate cancer - in his own words

I remember the evening well, primarily for that photo taken of me as club president being jabbed.

I had absolutely no physical symptoms of anything being abnormal. Then the letter arrived that no one wants to receive.

I got a "red traffic light" indicating a higher-than-normal prostate specific antigen (PSA), which indicated something was wrong.

What followed was an initial visit to the local GP followed by further PSA checks and finally a trip to a consultant urologist at Derby City Hospital.

Next came an MRI scan, and further PSA checks that showed a downward trend.

Then the PSA level started to rise again and it was recommended I have a biopsy.

The biopsy, which took place a year ago, revealed low-level prostate cancer.

As this had been caught early - and still with no physical symptoms - I had a choice of treatment and, to be honest, all concerned seemed quite relaxed about when the treatment should take place.

I opted for brachytherapy. I’d never heard of it, but it involved a one night stay in Bristol Royal Infirmary.

It involves low-level radiation sources being placed close to the cancerous cells.

The treatment is around 95 per cent successful when the problem is diagnosed early.

I want to help raise awareness. I have to say a very, very big thank you to Uttoxeter Lions for organising the screening in our home town.

I'm one of the target population that became aware of my condition ahead of symptoms, thanks to this event.