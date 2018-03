The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Uttoxeter man charged with possessing an offensive weapon is scheduled to appear in court for a second time.

Stuart Lymer, 45, appeared at Perth Sherriff’s Court for a private hearing last week.

He is now scheduled to be back at the same court on Thursday, March 15, for a private committal hearing.

Lymer and a 17-year-old girl were arrested in Scotland on Monday, March 5.

The girl has been released from police custody under investigation.