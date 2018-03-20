The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Uttoxeter man who ran away with a teenager has been jailed after being tracked down in a nationwide manhunt.

Stuart Lymer, of Stone Road, was found with the teen at Perth Railway Station on March 5 and going on the run three days earlier.

The 45-year-old appeared before the bench at Cannock Magistrates' Court on Friday, March 16.

He pleaded guilty to four charges - taking a child away from their guardian, two counts of keeping a child away from a responsible person and taking a car without the owner's consent.

He was sentenced to four months in prison and made the subject of a five-year restraining order.

The offences took place on February 19 and March 2, the court heard.