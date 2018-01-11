Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 20-year-old Uttoxeter man has been ordered to pay hundreds of pounds in compensation after damaging a taxi and assaulting a man.

Lyndon Slater recently appeared before the bench at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court to admit the offences.

The 20-year-old admitted damaging an internal door belonging to Uttoxeter Taxis in Uttoxeter on September 16.

Slater, who lives in Pennycroft Road, also pleaded guilty to a charge of assaulting a man in Burton on the same date.

The defendant was made the subject of an eight-month conditional discharge by magistrates and will be sentenced for the offences if he commits a further crime over that period.

Slater was also ordered to pay £85 court costs, a £20 victim surcharge and £350 compensation.