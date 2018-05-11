Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The mayor of Uttoxeter has been elected for a rare second term in office - and has now pledged to help the town centre become a hub for modern "cafe culture."

Alison Trenery has spoken of the "honour" of representing Uttoxeter after being unanimously re-elected by her peers on the town council.

During her second year in office, the 67-year-old Labour councillor hopes to see the town centre embrace the changing role of high streets up and down the UK.

She said: "One of the things we've done in my first year in office has been to get the bollard at the top of High Street back in working order, which has meant it is once again free from traffic.

"I think that's increased footfall and people feel much more able to have a stroll around without fear of fast-moving traffic coming up behind them.

"It's become a far more open place where people can relax. Now I'd like to see more tables and chairs appearing outside - I know there are a few places doing it already - to create a real cafe culture in the town centre.

"There's no doubt that the role of town centres has changed markedly in recent years. They're not the main retail points in towns anymore, but are moving towards places where people can sit, relax, eat, drink, browse and socialise."

Councillor Trenery, married to fellow-town councillor and Labour member David, was flattered by the vote of confidence she received in being re-elected. Zdzislaw Krupski was voted in as her deputy.

(Image: Caroline Bennett)

The Stafford Road resident said: "It really was great to hear the council was happy with the job I've been doing and I'm honoured to have been chosen to represent the town for another year.

"We think it's happened before that a mayor has served two consecutive terms in town, but not for a long time and it's certainly a rare occurrence.

"The continuity I think is symptomatic of how the council's been run and the co-operative nature of our work. Party politics is very much put aside and we're firmly focused on what's right for the town.

"We've achieved a lot in my first year, including refurbishing the town hall and opening the Adam Peaty Suite, bringing the in-house bar back to the venue.

"I'm also particularly proud of our In Bloom success, winning a silver gilt at national level, as well as winning the regional competition.

"There's a fantastic sense of community in town and I'm keen that we build on that in the coming 12 months."

Among the mayor's chosen charities, for which she has held fund-raising events and helped raise awareness, has been Youth Emotional Support Services (YESS).

Based in Carter Street, Uttoxeter, it helps young people with mental health problems.