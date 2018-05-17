The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton and Uttoxeter youngsters are being encouraged to get active in the pool through a special cheap swimming offer from leisure centre bosses.

Youngsters can swim at Meadowside and Uttoxeter leisure centres for just £1 for the rest of May, including half-term.

The promotion will see junior "multi-swim cards" sold for just £10 for 10 swims, or £20 for 20 swims - a saving of more than 50 per cent.

It comes as part of a fitness drive by East Staffordshire Borough Council, which runs the leisure centres.

Cards can be purchased from either leisure centre at the discounted prices until Thursday, May 31. They can be used at both sites.

The council is also offering a range of holiday clubs and free activities for children during May half-term, which runs from Monday, May 28, for one week.

Meadowside Leisure Centre is off High Street, in Burton, while Uttoxeter Leisure Centre is in Oldfields Road.

Parents can download brochures with more details and online at www.eaststaffsbc.gov.uk/holiday-activities

More information on the junior swimming promotion, including terms and conditions, is available online at www.eaststaffsbc.gov.uk/swim-for-a-quid