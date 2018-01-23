The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Uttoxeter pensioner caught drink-driving after police spotted his car travelling at just 15mph on New Year's Day has vowed to give up motoring.

Alexander Spink, 83, caught the attention of officers because his Volkswagen Golf was going so slowly in the early hours of January 1.

Magistrates heard Spink also appeared to be having trouble finding a gear at a roundabout before he turned without signalling and crossed over the central white line.

Despite police indicating for him to pull over, Spink continued his journey home.

Now the defendant has revealed he doe not plan on getting back behind the wheel after pleading guilty to drink-driving in court.

Jacqueline Coley-Fisher, prosecuting, told North Staffordshire Justice Centre that police followed Spink’s car at 12.45am on January 1.

She said: "He turned off without signalling and took a left turn where he crossed the central white line and carried on driving very slowly. He again took a wide turn.

"They were concerned about his driving and attempted to stop him but he didn’t stop."

Officers approached Spink when he pulled up on his driveway, in Mosley Drive, Uttoxeter, the court was told.

The prosecutor added: "They spoke to him and he gave a positive roadside breath test."

At the station Spink gave a reading of 48 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath against a legal limit of 35.

Tac Hussain, mitigating, said: "The officers told him they had pulled him over as he was going too carefully.

"He said he didn’t feel affected by the alcohol and because he has bad legs he decided to drive the short distance home.

"At the age he is, 83, he has decided he will no longer be driving."

Magistrates banned Spink from driving for 14 months. He must also pay a £300 fine, £135 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.