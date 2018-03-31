Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Uttoxeter's top tourist attraction has proved a racing certainty with thousands of visitors - after being ranked among the best racecourses in the country.

The Staffordshire town's racecourse is included in an official list of the top 12 courses in Great Britain for visitor experience.

It was the only racecourse in the Midlands to make the list after scoring 86 per cent in tourism group VisitEngland's Quality Assured Racecourse Scheme.

David MacDonald, executive director at the Wood Lane venue, said: "I am delighted with the news that we have received yet another accolade for our work here at Uttoxeter.

"Over the last two years we have upped our game and continued to improve the experience quality for our customers.

"Making the top 12 racecourses in the country, and the only Midlands track to be named, is a real credit to the team who I cannot thank enough for their work.

"I am extremely excited to see the results that we will deliver in 2018."

Bosses at the Racecourse Association (RCA) say visitors were enjoying their experiences at courses across Britain more than ever before.

And that view was borne out by the VisitEngland scheme, which assessed all aspects of visitor's day at the races.

Everything from pre-raceday phone calls and social media interaction, to the quality and cleanliness of facilities, was scrutinised by a "mystery shopper."

The scheme's pass mark was 60 per cent, which equated to a "good" rating, but a record 34 courses were awarded "excellent" scores of 80 per cent or higher.

Paul Swain, RCA brand manager, said: "It is fantastic to see the racecourse experience continue to improve across the board.

"It is testament to the level of investment that racecourses have made in facilities and staff training that we are seeing the higher levels of quality in terms of customer experience than ever before.

"We have been able to provide racecourses with the tools and examples of best practice to help them match the very finest customer experiences available in the sport and leisure market.

"Racecourses have sustained this drive for improvement and we’re committed to supporting them to continue to raise the bar."

How the top 12 ranked

1. Aintree; 2. Ascot; 3. Bangor-on-Dee; 4. Beverley; 5. Cheltenham; 6. Chester; 7. Haydock Park; 8. Newbury; 9. Newmarket July; 10. Ripon; 11. Uttoxeter; 12. York

In addition to the general assessment, there were "excellence accolades" for racecourses which recorded outstanding scores in specific areas.

Uttoxeter won one such accolade for its "visitor information and signage" following a rebrand in March 2017.