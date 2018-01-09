Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Uxonians who have suffered the tragedy of losing loved ones are being offered friendship and support at a new bereavement group.

The Forget Me Not support group has been launched by funeral home bosses in Uttoxeter and aims to unite people who have lost friends and family.

Originally starting out in Derbyshire, the project has now been extended to a new group at Dove Funeral Service, in Carter Street.

Funeral director Kerry Marcer said: "The aim of the group is to try to provide additional support to families who have lost a loved one.

"The group is not just about bereavement. It is something more.

"It allows people who have experienced similar things to come together and speak about their grief if they want to, but also to talk about anything else.

"It is an informal group that anyone can come along to.

"It is also the kind of group where you can come as and when you need it.

"We will always be here for those that need us."

The Forget Me Not bereavement group project was launched by Central England Co-operative Funeralcare to bring together people who have lost a loved one.

They are offered the chance to talk about their loss, socialise and create lasting friendships.

The funeral home will host its first Forget Me Not meeting from 5.30pm to 7.30pm on Wednesday, January 10.

The dates and times of future meetings are available by calling the home on 01889 564431.

More information about Central England Co-operative Funeralcare is available by visiting

http://www.centralengland.coop/funeral-services

Mrs Marcer recently spoke publicly about why she decided to become a funeral director.

She said: "When I was about 16, I had my first family bereavement.

"It was my granddad and I went to see him in the chapel of rest.

"The visit got me thinking about funeral directors and the amazing work they do.

"I also saw the tough time that my grandma was going through and it made me realise that working as a funeral director would let me help people, put them at ease and help me get through such a difficult situation.

"I knew at some point it was something that I would do at some point in my life."