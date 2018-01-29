A Uttoxeter teen has been hauled before the courts for a spree of criminal damage.
Reece Ballard recently appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court.
The 18-year-old admitted attempting to destroy a loading bay belonging to Home Bargains, on September 4.
He also admitted destroying a child's jacket worth £16 belonging to Asda, on September 7.
Ballard, of Slade Fields, then pleaded guilty to damaging bins worth £80, belonging to Asda, on September 7 and December 16.
He admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour on December 16.
Finally, he pleaded guilty to stealing a £3 bottle of screen wash from Asda, on December 6.
Ballard has been made the subject of a three-month community order with a 12-week curfew.
He was also ordered to pay £80 compensation, £85 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge.