Uxonians will now be able to once more enjoy beers pulled at the town hall after the opening of new facilities bearing the name of their favourite sporting son.

Uttoxeter Town Hall's new Adam Peaty Suite was formally opened on Saturday by the breaststroker's parents, Mark and Caroline.

Their cutting of the ribbon marked the end of a decade without an in-house bar at the High Street civic building.

The new suite will add an extra dimension to the scores of functions and weddings held at the hall each year.

Townsfolk and civic guests enjoyed a look round at an open day on Saturday, April 28, where Adam's silver medal from the recent Commonwealth Games was on show.

Town mayor Alison Trenery said: "It was a delight to welcome Adam’s parents Mark and Caroline to cut the ribbon and open the suite, which is named in his honour to form a lasting tribute to his amazing achievements in the pool.

"Lots of visitors admired the refurbished bar and many had fond memories from the past of downing a drink or two in there during town hall dances and events.

"Talking to people during the open day they were impressed with the facilities the Town Hall could offer for weddings and other events, and some even placed bookings on the spot.

"Both at this event and at the war memorial service a few days earlier, visitors from outside the area were highly complimentary about the town hall and the town itself, so, though there are some issues over empty shops and the like, it seems that Uttoxeter as a town is getting plenty of things right."

The new bar was included as part of a significant extension to the town hall, which also involved a new staircase leading to office space on the first floor.

Other work included wheelchair access between the ballroom and bar, which includes "low-level" service access for them.