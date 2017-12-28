The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Uttoxeter woman has claimed a supermarket "ruined" Christmas dinner by selling her a turkey whose odour was so bad she thought it was her husband's feet!

The Mirror reported that Jane Plant had to apologise to her hubby after blaming him for a "funny smell" in her house.

She claimed the source of the stench was actually the extra-large turkey she bought from Tesco, in Town Meadows Way, Uttoxeter.

She said: "I went to prepare my turkey like I do every Christmas Eve.

"The turkey was purchased from Tesco Uttoxeter on Thursday, December 21.

"I'd actually smelled a funny smell in my house for the last couple of days and actually blamed my husband's feet.

"On opening the turkey I found it was in fact not my husbands feet, but the extra-large turkey that we were having for Christmas dinner.

"As it was 7.30pm on Christmas Eve there was nowhere I could actually get another one from, so my husband went to Tesco Express, with no smelly feet, to be told there was nothing they could do about it and he had to purchase two joints of beef.

"A big thanks Tesco for ruining our family Christmas meal and furthermore making me apologise to my husband for blaming his feet."

Mrs Plant was among dozens of consumers who alleged they had bought "rotten" turkeys from other UK Tesco stores.

Many took to social media to claim they had been left with no meal altogether.

Others said they were forced to order emergency takeaways.

Kirsten Shore from Stafford wrote on Twitter: "We had the same problem!

"Our first time hosting and a rotten turkey from @Tesco ruined our day! I’m devastated!

"Thanks @Tesco for selling me a gone-off turkey and wrecking my first Christmas day cooked at my home! £250 wasted. An awful meal and eight sick people!"

She later claimed on Facebook: "I was very excited and worked super hard to make and prepare Christmas dinner for my family for the first time ever but thanks to the Tesco I served them a rotten, rancid turkey that was inedible.

"Not only that - the gravy was made from the turkey so that resulted in everyone’s meal ending up in the bin. Thanks Tesco!"

A Tesco spokesman said: "We've sold hundreds of thousands of great-quality British turkeys this Christmas.

"We have exceptionally high standards so we will look to address the small number of complaints in recent days.

"We will get in touch with each customer so we can investigate how these instances may have happened."