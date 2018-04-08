The video will start in 8 Cancel

Uttoxeter swimming superstar Adam Peaty has struck gold again by clinching the 100m breaststroke title at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Already boasting the 10 fastest times in history in the 100m breaststroke, the East Staffordshire swimmer clinched his second Commonwealth championship on Saturday.

Adam, who started his swimming career at the Dove Valley Swimming Club in Uttoxeter, has had a phenomenal few years, breaking World Records in both the 100m and 50m breaststroke.

Philip Atkins, leader of Staffordshire County Council congratulated Adam on his latest success, and said: “Adam is a remarkable sportsperson and has had a truly phenomenal four years.

“This latest success just shows the calibre of swimmer he is, and is testament to the amount of effort he puts into training, day in, day out. We’re really proud of him here in Staffordshire, and he is a wonderful role model for young people here and across the whole country.

“I want to congratulate him on his latest victory and I’m sure the whole of Staffordshire will be behind him when he takes to the pool once more in the 50m breaststroke.”

Adam competes again in the 50m breaststroke heats today (Sunday).

It comes as the 23-year-old former Dove Valley swimmer won his semi-final at a canter, recording a time of 58.59 seconds - eclipsing the 58.94 swim he managed at the Glasgow games in 2014.

The Uxonian's nearest rival, South African Cameron Van Der Burgh - the man whose world record Peaty smashed in 2015 - was second after finishing his two lengths in 59.74 seconds.

In the early hours of Friday morning in the Australian pool, Peaty had won his heat in 59.14 seconds.

In the final Peaty took on fellow Brit James Wilby, who swam the second-fastest semi-final time of 59.69.

Peaty's 50m breaststroke campaign will be held today (Sunday) when he will swim in heat five.

The semi-final will take place at 11.19am today and the final will be held on Monday at 12.07pm.