Uttoxeter's award-winning public toilets could close as part of a review.

The town currently has two top-class sets of lavatories.

Its Bradley Street loos were even crowned the best in England in 2014.

But now they could be axed in a cost-cutting move by East Staffordshire Borough Council bosses.

The facilities at Bramshall Road Park are also under threat as part of the review.

It comes as the borough council faces a 79 per cent drop in the money it gets from central Government.

Uttoxeter Mayor Alison Trenery said losing either facility would be a blow to the town.

She said: "I am sure residents of Uttoxeter will be concerned to hear about the possible closure by East Staffordshire Borough Council of the Bradley Street public toilets and those in the Bramshall Road Park.

"The town centre toilets, which not so long ago were winning national awards, are essential to shoppers and particularly those with disabilities or those with young children who cannot easily walk all the way out to supermarkets on the fringe of town to use their toilets.

"The town council is currently working on ways to promote the town centre and markets.

"We hope that East Staffordshire Borough Council, which has a lead responsibility for promoting town centres, will want to work with us in ensuring that all necessary facilities are in place to make this an attractive town to live and work.

"Similarly, I am concerned that the loss of the toilets in the park would be particularly difficult for visitors with disabilities and families with children.

"I know East Staffordshire Borough Council is working hard to encourage residents to make full use of the town's excellent park and its facilities to keep fit and healthy.

"I would worry that the lack of public toilet provision will deter people from visiting."

An East Staffordshire Borough Council spokesman said: "The council will be carrying out a comprehensive review of its public toilet provision later this year.

"This will include highlighting the benefits each facility brings to the borough, including supporting town centres and open spaces.

"Whilst background data capture is underway, the substantive review work has not commenced and therefore no recommendations can be made nor decisions taken by the council at this stage."

The review was revealed in the borough council's new medium-term financial strategy.

It says huge cuts will be needed to cope with another reduction in funding from central government.

By 2020, it will have dropped a staggering 79 per cent - or £6.5 million - since 2011.

This means the amount given to East Staffordshire Borough Council for the 2019/2020 fiscal year will be just £1.7 million.

But last month the Tory-controlled council decided to freeze council tax for the ninth successive year.

Elsewhere in the UK, around 91 per cent of district or borough councils upped council tax by an average of 2.8 per cent.

The move to close public toilets across the borough will save £60,000.

Other savings will come from an office move, saving £227,000; re-negotiated industrial site leases, saving £26,000; and even a £13,000 reduction in the "mayoral activity budget".

A council spokesman said: "The strategy estimates a reduction of five full-time equivalent posts over the period 2018/19.

"This saving will be met through the realignment of officers, within the organisation, and officer retirements."