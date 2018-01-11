Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A vandal who destroyed a town's Christmas tree just hours after the lights were switched on has been caught and is now working with police to make up for what he did.

The tree in Market Place, in Melbourne, was damaged at around 10.50pm on Friday, December 1, just hours after the Christmas lights had been turned on.

The man was caught within hours of an appeal being published in the Burton Mail, police received a call from a member of the public naming a suspect. He was then tracked by police and when confronted he agreed to pay for the damage under the 'restorative justice' system. This means he has apologised to the community and will pay £153 to cover the damage.

Detectives spoke to the 37-year-old from Coton-in-the-Elms, who has not been named, after the incident and he admitted his involvement, and he as agreed to pay for the damage caused, said a police spokesman.

Officers from the Melbourne Safer Neighbourhood Team have now thanked the public for coming forward after a CCTV appeal.

PCSO Emma Guest, from the team, said: "I would like to thank the public for the response we had to the appeal. As a result of information we received we have now interviewed a man who has admitted his involvement.

"He has shown genuine remorse for his actions and is now being dealt with by way of restorative justice. With the agreement of parish council the man is paying for the damage he caused."

More information of the work of Melbourne Safer Neighbourhood Team can be found on their Twitter page, @MelbourneSNT.