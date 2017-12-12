Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Vandals were on thin ice after tearing out a pensioner's fence - to make the roof of their igloo when the area was covered in snow.

Derbyshire Police have said "the fun went too far" when a 76-year-old from Hatton was left feeling vulnerable when she noticed her fence panel was missing.

However, the missing panel was later located on the grounds near Hatton Sports and Social Club - where it had been used to create the roof of a recently built igloo.

The igloo must have taken several hours to complete and even included a windowsill with a bottle of liquid sitting on it.

The fence theft for the igloo came the same day as families and young people took to the streets during the first snowfall on Sunday, December 10, to enjoy the rare festive weather.

However, officers have said the vandalism is no joke and now wish to speak to those responsible.

The fence panel was removed from fencing at the pensioner's bungalow, in Oakwood Close, in the village.

PCSO Jamie Gutberlet, from the Safer Neighbourhood team in Hatton, said: "Clearly someone was having fun in the snow and built a snow igloo, however it then appears that this fence panel has been removed to use as the roof.

"The panel has been damaged, now needs replacing and left the 76-year-old occupant of the bungalow feeling quite vulnerable.

"It would seem that the fun went too far and we would be keen to talk to those responsible."

If you think you know who caused the damage please contact Jamie Gutberlet on 101 quoting 17000539570 or send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us