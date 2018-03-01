The video will start in 8 Cancel

A veterinary hospital is to be created in a Barton under Needwood building. The scheme is among the latest planning applications submitted to East Staffordshire Borough Council.

Errisbeg House, Errisbeg House Drive, Barton Turn, Barton under Needwood - Erection of a single storey side and rear extension to form veterinary hospital, taxi office, conversion of second floor to caretaker suite and associated car parking – approved.

Margaret Stanhope Centre, Outwoods Site, Belvedere Road, Burton - Demolition of existing building on the site and construction of a new building accommodating 45 care bedrooms and supporting facilities together with external landscaping and parking areas (non-material amendment) – approved.

Belmot Farm, Belmot Road, Needwood - Proposed parking area to create 12 net additional car and two motorcycle parking spaces – approved.

Paxton Cottage, 22 Savey Lane, Yoxall - Erection of glazed canopy roof and installation of french doors to rear in lieu of window – approved.

Brook House, Yoxall Road, Newborough - Erection of a single storey rear, part two storey and single storey side extensions including balcony, raising of roof height with associated roof alterations and porch to front and detached double garage/outbuilding with games room above - approved.

Upper Sunnyside Farm, Pinfold Lane, Bromley Hurst, Abbots Bromley - Erection of a cattle shed – approved.

Land south of Lichfield Road, Branston - Reserved matters application for the erection of three buildings for use as Class B2 (general industrial) and Class B8 (storage and distribution), including details of access, appearance, scale, layout and landscaping – approved.

Blakenhall Cottage, Bar Lane, Barton under Needwood - Erection of replacement home with associated works – approved.

Travelodge, Midland Grain Warehouse, Derby Street, Burton - Retention of satelite dish – approved.

Roosters, Abbots Bromley Road, Hoar Cross - Erection of a single storey extension on south and east elevations and erection of porch on north and west elevations – approved.

17 Mayfield Drive, Stapenhill - Erection of a canopy to front, two storey side extension and a single storey rear extension – approved.