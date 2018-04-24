Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People who are older, less active or recuperating from illness or injury are being invited to take part in a new sport at Uttoxeter Leisure Centre already dubbed a "life-changer."

From April, East Staffordshire Borough Council is introducing walking netball at the Oldfields Road centre.

Walking netball is one of the newest forms of walking sports to emerge and England Netball is inviting women in East Staffordshire to give it a go.

Classes will commence with free taster sessions on Friday, April 27, and Friday, May 4.

They will then be included in East Staffordshire Borough Council's established Active Adults Programme from Friday, May 11 to Friday, July 20, 2018, excluding Friday, June 1. Walking netball will run every Friday from 1.30pm to 2.30pm.

A council spokesman said: "The rules for walking netball essentially are the same as the traditional game, but by reducing the speed and taking out jumping, the game becomes much more accessible to those who are less active, injured or have previously been unable to take part due to ongoing illness.

"With less impact and stress on joints, walking netball leaves plenty more time for lots of laughter and fun.

"Since its launch in January 2016, England Netball have been running a number of sessions across the country which have engaged hundreds of women - many of whom haven’t played netball in over 40 years and whose ages generally range from 30 to 80 - or even older."

The game is proving a real "life-changer," according to council chiefs.

They say participants are not only seeing an improvement in their general fitness - including lower heart rates and blood pressure - but many have seen improvements with specific physical ailments, mental health and have enjoyed having a coffee after the sessions.

Deputy leader for cultural services Councillor Colin Whittaker said: "As an ageing population staying active and keeping fit becomes an important part of everyday life ensuring we are living a better quality of life.

"Walking Netball is accessible to all ages and abilities and it is perfect for anyone who wants a fun way to get out of the house and get some gentle exercise."

The Active Adults Programme will run for 10 weeks, costing residents of East Staffordshire £20.15 and non-residents £24.

More information on walking netball is available by calling Joanne Smith on 01283 508191 or emailing joanne.smith@eaststaffsbc.gov.uk