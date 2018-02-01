Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Campaigners dedicated to making sure the nation's countryside say two public footpaths in Swarkestone need improvement.

The call comes as this year is the 50th year since the Countryside Act 1968 came into effect. It made it law for authorities to signpost a public footpath where it leaves a road.

The Open Spaces Society, one of the country's oldest conservation body, wants improvements to be made in two areas of the South Derbyshire village as they currently lack correct signposting.

Barry Thomas, the correspondent for South Derbyshire at the Open Spaces Society, said: "Signposts are important because they give people the confidence to use and enjoy public paths, which are public rights of way and highways in law.

"Although paths are marked on Ordnance Survey maps, many people are deterred from using them if there is no indication that a route is a public path. In any case, paths can be closed or moved making the maps out of date.

"Without a signpost, a path can be a well-kept secret.

"That is why we pressed for the inclusion of the signposting duty in the Countryside Act and why we are dismayed to find that there are still many missing signposts. Indeed, Derbyshire County Council dropped its signposting programme last year in the face of budget cuts. We hope it will resume signposting this year."

"Unfortunately, in some cases some local landowners and farmers remove or tamper with signposts and waymarkers which is frustrating for everyone. The council needs to use metal posts and signs and concrete them in to ensure they can’t be removed.

"I report missing signposts whenever I find they are absent.

"In this 50th anniversary year of the Countryside Act 1968 which gave highway authorities a duty to signpost paths, we want to see Derbyshire and other councils make a real effort to ensure all their paths are marked."

Derby City Council has drawn up a list of six ideal walking routes around Swarkestone, and both of these pathways appear on these.

What is the Countryside Act 1968 Section 27? Section 27 of the 50-part piece of legislation relates to the signposting of footpaths and bridleways. It rules that highway authorities have the power to set up signposts on footpaths. Specifically where a path leaves a clear road. However, the authority should always discuss this with the owner of the land, and parish council's can also rule it unneccesary. The section reads: "A highway authority, after consultation with the owner or occupier of the land concerned, shall have power to erect and maintain signposts along any footpath, bridleway or byway for which they are the highway authority. "Every point where a footpath, bridleway or byway leaves a metalled road, the highway authority shall in exercise of their power erect and maintain a signpost. "A highway authority need not erect a signpost at a particular site if the highway authority, after consulting the council of the parish in which the site is situated, or as the case may be the chairman of the parish meeting for the parish, not having a parish council, in which the site is situated, are satisfied that it is not necessary, and if the parish council, or as the case may be the chairman of the parish meeting, agree. "It shall also be the duty of a highway authority in exercise of their powers to erect such signposts as may in the opinion of the highway authority be required to assist persons unfamiliar with the locality to follow the course of a footpath."

The first one is on 'footpath 2', which is a route that runs along the Trent and Mersey Canal. Walkers head along the canal's towpath for roughly one mile.

The second highlighted path is on the fourth laid out footpath.

This route is on the approach to Swarkestone village, from where walkers can see Swarkestone Bridge and Causeway.

Derbyshire County Council has insisted that funding for the signposting programme had not been cut.

A spokesman from the council said: "We do provide signposts on public footpaths where they meet the road and we'll be carrying out work in the area next month to replace any found to be missing."

Section 27 of the Countryside Act 1968 states that a highway authority, typically the county council, must erect and maintain a signpost where a public path leaves a metalled road.

This post should show the status of the path, depicting what should be on the path, whether that be pedestrians, cyclists or other.

If it is relevant, the destination of the path and the distance to there may also be provided on the sign.