The long-awaited new £12 million bridge and bypass in Walton could soon become a reality after it was revealed a deal is almost complete.

An unnamed major player in the construction industry has now submitted a bid to build the new third bridge over the River Trent in the Burton area, as well as the bypass around the village of Walton.

The project would see the old single-lane Bailey Bridge replaced with a larger two-laned structure, council bosses have revealed. Walton falls just inside South Derbyshire.

The old bridge would remain open to pedestrians only. At the moment thousands of vehicles use the Bailey Bridge and there are often long delays due to it being single-track.

The plans were initially proposed seven years ago as part of a deal to build 2,200 new homes on the nearby former Drakelow power station site by Drakelow Developments Ltd, which agreed to put money towards the bridge and bypass.

An initial planning application had stipulated that the Drakelow Developments had to hand over cash towards the project after it had built 100 homes on the Drakelow Park development on the site of the old power station, but that was later changed to 400 houses after the firm said it needed to sell more properties to be able to afford its contribution.

During the latest Linton Area Forum meeting, Frank McArdle, chief executive of South Derbyshire District Council, revealed a bid had now been received from a firm to carry out the work but he was tight-lipped on the identity until the deal is set in stone, he said.

He said: "We have a firm bidder. They have many strings to their bow in construction industry so I am confident we will get this problem solved in the near future.

"The bid will get both the bridge and the development (houses) built in a reasonable time."

However, some residents say they remain sceptical having already waited more than seven years to see the Bailey Bridge replaced.

One said at the forum meeting: "I have lived in the village for 10 years so what is classed as a reasonable time? Four or five years?"

Mr McArdle said: "Previous bids have been reliant on other sources [funders]. This bid does not rely on that. It will be straight from the bidder to the vendor.

"If this bid is as tight as I believe it is, 95 per cent, then it will move quickly from that point."

The deal was first struck by developer Drakelow Developments Ltd to build the bridge so 2,000 extra houses could be built along with an industrial development.

Construction of the bypass would bring about the end of decades of frustration for villagers and motorists who used the Bailey Bridge and road through the village to travel between Burton and Swadlincote.

It was previously revealed that legal wrangles and poor winter weather were blamed for major delays in building the homes.

In February 2015 the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government awarded Local Growth Funding to the D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership for a range of schemes.

This included help in the delivery of the bridge and bypass. At this point the cost of the scheme was estimated at around £11.7 million and it was proposed that work on the project would begin in December 2016 with completion likely in March 2018. However, the funding did not progress due to financial issues and the offer was withdrawn in February 2017.

In November 2015, it was announced that an original agreement which stated that no more than 100 houses could be occupied 'until the widening of the Walton bypass' [the Bailey Bridge] had taken place, went on to be changed to 400 houses being built. The current time frame for the delivery of the bridge remains uncertain, but it will have to be completed prior to the completion of the 401st home on the site, the planning permission stipulates.

The delays to the project have caused frustration among Walton residents, who claim that gridlocked traffic is getting worse, and will worsen still with the Drakelow Park development.

History of the Bailey Bridge

An original bridge was built in 1834, which lasted more than 100 years before needing to be replaced by a temporary version - the Bailey bridge. Army Royal Engineers erected this on top of the old bridge in 1947, removing part of it to allow for a support to be built on the Staffordshire bank of the river.

Flood damage had meant the engineers were called in to install the Bailey Bridge after the severe winter of 1947. The bridge was once again replaced in 1974 with a modern version, but still a temporary Bailey bridge structure.