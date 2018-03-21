Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Parents of young people at an Etwall school have been sent an urgent message after a pupil was followed by a driver.

The sixth form pupil of John Port Spencer Academy was stopped then followed by a driver in Hilton.

He said the driver of an old red Ford Mondeo stopped and asked if he wanted a lift.

The male student refused but the driver continued to follow him for a short time until the teenager asked the driver to leave him alone.

The school has this afternoon issued an urgent safeguarding message about the incident which happened today.

They say the man was white, approximately 30 to 40, with blond/light brown hair.

The student noticed that there were clothes visible on hangers in the back of the car.

The message said: "We have contacted the police and our local primary schools to safeguard all of our students and if your child experiences anything similar please contact the school as soon as possible."