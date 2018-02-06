Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fire service bosses have issued a warning to people not to leave mirrors near windows after a fire broke out in a Staffordshire care home.

The warning comes after a cleaner smelt burning on the first floor of the home.

She raised the alarm and fire crews were called to the scene at 12.05pm on Thursday, February 1, in in Rugeley.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue were called as the mirror caused a blaze in a first floor bedroom. They said the mirror had reflected sunlight coming though the window and set fire to nearby curtains. Now the warning has been issued across the county in a bid to prevent similar fires.

Rugeley Station Manager Tim Hollingworth said: "It is very fortunate that the cleaner acted quickly when she smelt the smoke, before the alarms even activated, and the care home staff did an excellent job, working calmly and quickly, to evacuate residents.

"Crews quickly extinguished the fire and once it was safe, elderly residents were able to return to another area of the building to get out of the cold.

"Thankfully no one was injured but all residents were assessed by paramedics as a precaution as it was quite a shock for them having to be evacuated.

Station Manager Hollingworth said many people did not realise sunlight can be "extremely powerful" and its reflection off the surface of a mirror can be enough to ignite flammable materials.

He said: "Always keep reflective items such as mirrors away from direct sunlight. Special care should be taken with convex and concave shaving or make-up mirrors which can magnify the sun's rays onto combustible items such as blinds, curtains or bedding, causing them to ignite."

For more information on home safety, visit http://www.staffordshirefire.gov.uk/HomeSafety.asp or call the Staffordshire Fire and Rescue's Community Advice Team on 0800 0241 999.