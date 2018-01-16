Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A shocking spate of attacks on police officers has prompted a stark reminder that cops "are not society's punch bags."

Between December 23 and New Year's Day, 13 people were arrested for kicking, spitting and punching Derbyshire officers.

And officers have now been urged not to accept being attacked as part of their job.

Tony Wetton, chairman of Derbyshire Police Federation, has called for the courts to impose tougher sentences on those who attack cops.

He said: "There were cases where a drink-driver kicked an officer when being arrested, a man spat at an officer on Boxing Day and there were several other spitting incidents.

"And officers were punched in the face. We need to get the message out there that police officers are not society's punch bags.

"It should be seen as a really serious crime to assault a police officer.

"They are hard working people doing their jobs. And it is their job to protect the public and keep them safe from harm.

"In a civilised society this is not acceptable. It should be accepted that if you are being arrested then you are being arrested.

"You should not use violence as a way to try to get out of that.

"I imagine some of those arrests would have been alcohol-related over the festive period.

"However, that is no excuse. That is the time when police are out at night keeping people safe from violence and trouble on the streets."

Nationally, the Police Federation has been lobbying politicians to back its national campaign called Protecting the Protectors.

It aims to change legislation to get tougher sentences for those who assault emergency service workers.

The initiative also calls for better training and more accurate data on police assaults, as well as more welfare support for victims of the attacks.

Mr Wetton said: "Unless something changes, and punishments get tougher, then criminals are going to see attacking officers as a way of avoiding justice with not much of a mitigating factor for their actions when they get to court.

"It is not acceptable behaviour. We live in a civilised society.

"Assaults on police officers have unfortunately been part and parcel of the job for a number of years but I am urging members to now report all instances of when this happens.

"That way we can record it and get something done about it.

"It is very distressing to be attacked on duty. It can have a big impact on the officer."