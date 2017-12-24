The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police are urging people not to borrow money from illegal lenders as they push themselves at Christmas.

Cash borrowed from loan sharks can result in huge repayments and, in some cases, lead to intimidation, threats and even violence.

More than 300,000 households in the UK are believed to borrow money from loan sharks every year – putting them in potentially dangerous situations.

Derbyshire Constabulary Inspector, Richard Keene, who leads on community safety for the south division, said: "With Christmas nearly here it can be tempting to access cash quickly from a loan shark to purchase those all-important presents.

"But what starts out as a small loan can quickly escalate into something much more serious.

"Loan sharks are criminals who prey on vulnerable victims. They can raise the interest on loans to eye-watering levels and sometimes never let the debt be settled.

"Our message to people is if you do need to borrow money to visit your local Credit Union or bank for a loan and never take money from an illegal lender.

"If you do find yourself a victim of a loan shark then do not suffer in silence – contact Derbyshire police on 101 or 999 if it is an emergency or you can call the Illegal Money Lending Team on 0300 555 2222."

If you are struggling with debt then there are a number of advice services that you can use for free, non-judgmental information.

You can visit debt charity www.stepchange.org or call 0800 138 1111 or you can go to www.nationaldebtline.org or ring 0808 808 4000.