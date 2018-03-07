The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Schoolchildren are being urged not to walk home alone after two men are believed to have approached children heading home from Ivanhoe College in Ashby.

The school has issued the warning to parents and other primary schools in the area after the incident involving two 12-year-old boys.

It comes after two students were approached by two men in a small white van after school on Monday, March 5.

One of the men was described as white in his early 40s and about 5ft 8in tall. He was wearing a beige baseball cap, a grey thick cardigan and cream shorts.

A spokesman for the school said: "The police are aware and are seeking to identify two men. We will be advising all students not to walk home alone."

A spokesman for Leicestershire Police confirmed the force was looking into the incident.

He said: "Police were called at around 5pm on Monday, March 5, to a report of a man walking behind children in Market Street, Ashby.

"Two 12-year-old boys had been walking along the street earlier in the afternoon when they noticed a man walking behind them.

"The man was speaking to another person driving in a van nearby. The men didn't speak to the boys.

"The children ran off home."