The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Villagers turned out in their droves to watch a spectacular Harry Potter-themed fireworks display to mark the start of the festive period.

Denstone's Christmas lights switch-on event saw the switch flicked by Father John Richardson, vicar of the village's All Saints' Church.

And community leaders turned out in Hogwarts uniforms and witch costumes to mark the occasion.

Sponsorship from Alton Towers and show lights firm Sapphire Pyrotechnics ensured the funds were there to produce a stunning fireworks display.

Organiser Susanne Smith said: "Thanks are extended to Peter Smith, James Durose and their teams for setting up the lighting and fireworks.

"The theme this year celebrated 20 years of Harry Potter with a lighting and firework spectacular choreographed to a Harry Potter musical medley. Hundreds of people flocked to see the fantastic display.

"The Harry Potter theme was continued in the hall where children could visit Santa in the study of Professor Minerva McGonnagal at Hogwarts school of magic and a festive atmosphere was created by Uttoxeter Town Band, who played Christmas music throughout the evening."