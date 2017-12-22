Villagers turned out in their droves to watch a spectacular Harry Potter-themed fireworks display to mark the start of the festive period.

Denstone's Christmas lights switch-on event saw the switch flicked by Father John Richardson, vicar of the village's All Saints' Church.

Denstone Christmas Lights Switch-on and fireworks display in November 2017
The Christmas tree was a sight to behold

And community leaders turned out in Hogwarts uniforms and witch costumes to mark the occasion.

Sponsorship from Alton Towers and show lights firm Sapphire Pyrotechnics ensured the funds were there to produce a stunning fireworks display.

A shot from the Harry Potter-themed festive lights switch-on event in Denstone in November 2017
Santa joined Harry Potter characters for the switch-on event

Organiser Susanne Smith said: "Thanks are extended to Peter Smith, James Durose and their teams for setting up the lighting and fireworks.

"The theme this year celebrated 20 years of Harry Potter with a lighting and firework spectacular choreographed to a Harry Potter musical medley. Hundreds of people flocked to see the fantastic display.

The display lit up the night sky

"The Harry Potter theme was continued in the hall where children could visit Santa in the study of Professor Minerva McGonnagal at Hogwarts school of magic and a festive atmosphere was created by Uttoxeter Town Band, who played Christmas music throughout the evening."