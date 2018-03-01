The video will start in 8 Cancel

An East Staffordshire road is blocked after a mobile crane overturned this morning, Thursday, March 1.

Staffordshire police have said that a second crane is currently being used to move the stricken crane and get the road open again in Newborough.

A diversion has been put in place due to the A515, in Newborough being closed after the mobile crane overturned while on the road at roughly 7am this morning.

This happened at the junction of the B5234 and the A515 is blocked.

A diversion is in operation, via Duffield Lane, Brickhill Lane and Dolefoot Lane.

Staffordshire Police say they were called to the scene at 7.10am, where a mobile crane had overturned roughly half a mile away from Draycott-in-the-Clay.

The driver of the crane did not suffer any injuries, and a second crane is currently on site in the hope of re-opening the road, said a police spokesman.

Officers are advising drivers to avoid the area for the time being.

Traffic monitoring website, Inrix has confirmed that the road is closed due to the incident.