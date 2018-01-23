Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers and pedestrians were stopped in their tracks on the roads this morning as two giant brewery vessels made their way through Burton and Swadlincote.

The two empty metal "600 barrel bright" beer tanks, which will be used to store finished beer before it is put into barrels and draft kegs, were making their way from Able Engineering, in Cadley Hill Road, Swadlincote, to the Molson Coors brewery in Tadcaster, North Yorkshire, today, Tuesday, January 23, mainly via the A38 and M1.

It has taken 14 weeks to build both of the giant brewing tanks with six or seven people working full time on the project, which Able Engineering said has been a big job.

To get the vessels to North Yorkshire has been a huge operation with months of planning involving the police and councils. Each of the two vessels were taken on a heavy duty low-loader truck for the journey which began at 9.30am. By 1pm, the tranks had parked up in an abnormal-loads bay beside Junction 28 of the M1.

The route had to avoid low bridges and low road signs along the way, which has seen the convoy having to leave main routes like the A38 near Burton at certain points, and take a detour to avoid a bridge or signage, and then rejoin the main route again later. The extra wide and long convoy also needed a police escort along its 100-mile-plus route.

Derbyshire police provided six police officers to escort the vessels, with officers in a police car and others as part of a police motorbike escort.

To organise the route and have the correct support in place to move the tanks to their destinations takes months of planning.

The large load certainly turned heads, with dozens of people lining the route at points to watch the convoy pass by. At many points along the route, traffic was halted while the tanks, transported on the back large heavy-duty low-loader trucks, passed by.

Steve McGuinness, engineering manager at Able Engineering, said: "We make these tanks all of the time, some smaller than this. These two are very big tanks compared to some that we make.

"It does take a while to organise moving them as it can take months talking with the council, police and other agencies, sorting out the route with cables, telephone lines and street furniture. It takes months of negotiations as we don't want to go through a cable and pull someone's house down.

"The general reaction we tend to get is that they are a bit in awe that we are moving stuff of that size on UK roads. We are proud to be able to build and make them in Swadlincote. We have a better capacity than other UK and European companies which means we were able to get the order.

"When people see the tanks, I would recommend giving it a wide berth, let it move on its own way and it won't cause any problems. Look at it and take it in and then let it go on its way.

"We have no plans in the near future to move any more of these tanks but we are always open to new orders and getting new work every day. Last yea,r we moved a 25-metre by 1.5-metre diameter tank to Nestle in Buxton.

"I think that today's tanks show investment in UK brewery future."

(Image: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit)

Today, Derbyshire police helped move the vessels from Swadlincote, along the A444 towards Burton and onto Stapenhill Road. As they made their way into Burton, they travelled along Burton Bridge before heading to Derby Road and on to the A38, through Egginton and Willington and then on to Derby. They had to make two detours into Derby to avoid bridges.

Officers stayed with the tanks until Junction 28 of the M1 as they could continue traveling up this road without a police escort.

The brewery in Tadcaster is part of the Burton-based brewing giant Molson Coors.